Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars Showcase: The Hunger of Darth Nihilus Grows

A closer look at Hot Toys' impressive, haunting 1/6-scale Darth Nihilus collectible from Star Wars Legends.

Article Summary Hot Toys brings Star Wars Legends villain Darth Nihilus to life with a haunting 1/6 scale figure from KOTOR II.

The 12-inch Star Wars collectible features a newly developed mask sculpt and layered wired robes for dynamic poses.

Darth Nihilus includes LED and standard lightsaber hilts, red blades, and red and purple Force lightning effects.

Priced at $265 through Sideshow, this Hot Toys Star Wars release is a standout addition for Sith and Legends fans.

Darth Nihilus has always stood apart from the rest of the Sith. Introduced in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords, this deadly villain wasn't driven by conquest or revenge, but by the insatiable hunger that transformed him into a living wound in the Force. Once a survivor of the Mandalorian Wars, Nihilus became a being sustained entirely by the dark side and was even capable of consuming the life force of entire planets. Despite only appearing in Star Wars Legends, the Lord of Hunger remains one of the franchise's most memorable Sith, and now Hot Toys has faithfully brought him to life with an impressive new 1/6 scale collectible. Thanks to our friends at Sideshow Collectibles, we were able to take a closer look at this haunting release.

Standing just over 12" tall, the figure perfectly captures Darth Nihilus' eerie appearance from Star Wars: KOTOR II. His signature white mask easily stands out, and his newly developed head sculpt faithfully brings the game's iconic design to life. Hot Toys has Nihilus wrapped in layered black robes with wired elements throughout the hood and tunics, which greatly help with posing and capture his hunger. Hot Toys was also sure to keep the accessory count focused, and every included piece helps showcase his grounded ties to the Dark Side of the Force. Darth Nihilus comes equipped with both a USB-powered LED lightsaber hilt and a standard hilt, along with standard and motion-effect red blades for dynamic display options.

Despite including multiple lightsaber display options, Hot Toys also made sure to add an impressive variety of Force Lightning effects that come in both red and purple. Whether attaching them to his lightsaber, arms, or hands, the dark side truly flows through Darth Nihilus with this incredible release. Everything about this figure beautifully captures his appearance from Knights of the Old Republic II, and longtime fans couldn't ask for much more. From the intricate details of his signature mask to the layered, wired robes that can be posed for dramatic displays, this figure is a perfect addition for anyone looking to expand their Star Wars Legends collection.

What really helps this figure stand out from other Hot Toys sixth-scale releases is its deceptively simple yet incredibly intricate robe design. Nearly every inch of Darth Nihilus' body is concealed beneath the flowing black layers, and when paired with his haunting white mask, it creates an almost ghost-like appearance that perfectly captures the sinister presence of the Lord of Hunger. In the end, Hot Toys has delivered a worthy tribute to one of the most iconic Sith from the Star Wars Legends era. Collectors can pre-order Darth Nihilus now through Sideshow Collectibles for $265. With even more Star Wars Legends releases on the horizon from Hot Toys, this is the perfect time to add one of the franchise's most terrifying villains to your shelf.

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