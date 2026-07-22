Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Batman, hot toys

Hot Toys Artisan Edition 1/4 Scale The Joker 2.0 Revealed

Hot Toys debuts the Artisan Edition 1/4 scale The Joker 2.0 collectible from The Dark Knight — handcrafted head sculpt, rooted hair, movie-accurate costume, and limited to 2,000 pieces.

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils The Dark Knight Joker Artisan Edition 1/4 figure with a new rooted-hair head sculpt and rolling eyes.

The Joker’s movie-accurate outfit includes his purple coat, gray blazer, green vest, patterned shirt, and striped pants.

Interchangeable forearms and a huge accessory loadout let collectors recreate multiple iconic Joker scenes from the film.

Limited to 2,000 pieces worldwide, the Joker Artisan Edition 2.0 is now open for RSVP ahead of future pre-orders.

Hot Toys has officially unveiled its latest premium DC collectible with the Artisan Edition 1/4 Scale Joker 2.0, inspired by Heath Ledger's unforgettable performance in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. Designed as part of Hot Toys' exclusive Artisan Series, the figure showcases an all-new handcrafted head sculpt featuring rooted wool hair, lifelike skin textures, realistic makeup applications, and the company's advanced rolling eyeball system for incredibly expressive display options. The Joker's iconic costume has been recreated with remarkable accuracy, including his weathered purple overcoat, green vest, patterned shirt, tie, and tailored trousers.

Collectors can also remove the overcoat and swap interchangeable forearms to recreate multiple memorable looks from the film. Accessories are plentiful, including Joker playing cards, a knife, a pencil, grenades, a machine gun, a shotgun, a pistol, stacks of cash, and additional movie-inspired props that let fans recreate several of the character's most iconic scenes. Limited to 2,000 pieces worldwide, the Hot Toys Artisan Edition Joker 2.0 is expected to become one of the company's most sought-after DC releases. Pre-orders have not yet opened, but collectors can RSVP now through Sideshow Collectibles. Why so serious?

The Dark Knight – 1/4th Scale The Joker 2.0 (Artisan Edition)

"Heath Ledger's legendary portrayal of the Joker in The Dark Knight™ remains one of the most chilling performances in cinema. Today, Hot Toys is thrilled to revisit this character and push the boundaries of collectibles with the 1/4th scale The Joker™ (2.0) Collectible Figure (Artisan Edition). The defining feature of this release is a newly crafted head sculpt, which was masterfully sculpted, painted, and hair-rooted by renowned artist Heise."

"Complementing the sculpt is a specialized body with enhanced proportions that stands 46cm tall. Donning a movie-accurate costume that is newly tailored, the outfit includes his weathered purple trench coat, gray blazer, green vest, patterned shirt and tie, striped pants with suspenders and a metal chain, checkered socks, and shoes. The coat features a magnetic function, allowing the lapels to sit snugly against the coat."

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