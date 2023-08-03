Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, iron man, marvel

Hot Toys Celebrates 15 Years of Iron Man with New Cosbi Collection

Hot Toys is back with a new and adorable Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection and this time, the spotlight is back on Iron Man

Hot Toys is here to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the 2008 film Iron Man with a new Cosbi Collection. Tony Stark is suiting up with an impressive new set of figures capturing iconic moments over the course of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A total of 9 Cosbi figures are featured in this set; each will have a backdrop enhancing their display. Everything starts with the Iron Man Mark I armor from the first film as well as the Mark V Suit Up from Iron Man 2. Marvel fans will also get three versions of the hero from The Avengers with the Mark IV, Mark VII with Avengers Tower display, and Mark VI suits.

Hot Toys has even captured scenes from Iron Man 3 with the Mark XLII, Captain America: Civil War with Suit Up Mark XLVI, and the Mark L suit from Avengers: Infinity War. The Mystery Cosbi all be from Spider-Man: Homecoming as he exits his suit with ease. Each Tony Stark/Iron Man Cosbi is nicely crafted, is packed with characters, and is a perfect celebration for the iconic MCU hero. The Hot Toys Cosbi line is available in select markets, and they need a wider US release. Celebrate the 15th anniversary of Iron Man in style, and fans can find all things Hot Toys right here.

Marvel Studios – Iron Man Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection

"I've been carrying this since 2008". It all started with the intelligent Tony Stark 15 years ago, a character that will lives on in your heart 3000. Today, we are proud to introduce every well-received version Iron Man Suit Up to our Hot Toys Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection!"

"The exciting Iron Man Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection features Tony in his MK I suit for his first Iron Man suit debut, Tony suiting up his MK L suit fighting in NYC, the iconic MK IV suitup gantry scene, Tony's MK V suit up scene in his tracksuit, MK VI suit up scene while Tony walking the annular tunnel, the trust fall kind of MK VII suit up scene while Tony jumping off the tower, Tony trying out the MK XLII suit in front of his Hall of armor, one of the most effortless suit ups that MK XLVI is quickly suit up on Tony with the touch of a button. All the above Cosbi feature film backdrop card in order to recreate every scene for your display."

"Eventually for Mystery Cosbi, there is also MK XLVII suit when velvet haired Tony walks towards Peter. Each random package box includes an approximately 7.5 – 9.5 cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters, a special collection card, and a connectable puzzle base, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. If you're into Tony's satisfying suit-up moments, collect the Iron Man Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection now!"

