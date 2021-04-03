Toy Story Enters the Winner's Circle With New Hot Toys CoRiders

Your favorite characters from the hit animated Disney/ Pixar film Toy Story is back as Hot Toys reveals their newest CosRiders. There are five figures coming spanning over the four Toy Story films. Each CosRider figure features an iconic character in their own coin-operated vehicle. Each ride will have its own original tune, LED functionality, and built-in rocking motion. They all stand rough 5-6 inches in height and are loaded with amazing color and detail, perfect for any Pixar fans. Starting things off is Woody, who is riding on RC while Buzz Lightyear is ready for his next space adventure with his Star Command Spaceship.

Next, we have the Pizza Planet Alien, who is in his own claw machine-inspired rocket ship design. Oddly enough, we do not get a figure from Toy Story II, so hopefully, we can see a Zurg in the future. However, we do get figures from III and IV, starting with the evil bear Lotso in his dumbstruck coin-operated ride. Hot Toys also is giving fans the return of Bo Peep with her new outfit as she rides the off-road skunk remote control car. Each CosRider is priced between $50-55, and pre-orders are not live yet, but fans will be able to find them here when live. Be sure to check out the Hot Toys CosRider figures for Marvel and DC while you wait for these upcoming Toy Story figures.

"The Toy Story friends are in the driver's seat and speeding towards new adventures. Based on the detailed design of Andy's favorite toy in Toy Story, today Hot Toys is delighted to officially present the adorable Toy Story CosRider which were debuted last fall! Presenting the beloved characters in dynamic poses on their awesome and colorfully fun vehicles, these brand new CosRider collectible features functions such as coin-operated mechanical design, original music tune, LED light-up function, and built-in rocking motion. CosRider in the same series can be coupled up and rock together in the fun tune of Hot Toys original."

"Toy Story CosRider collectibles include Woody drives on the "remote control" toy car; Buzz ready to take off on intergalactic adventures with the star command spaceship; Bo Peep travels around in a skunk-mobile; Lotso patrols in his dump truck; and Alien hides in the rocket. Each collectible in the series measures approximately 13.5 – 16cm tall. The toys are rolling in, make sure to add them into your fun CosRider collections!"