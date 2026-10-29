Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, hot toys

Hot Toys Debuts New Avengers: Doomsday Sentinel Jumbo Sofvi Figure

Coming to life from Avengers: Doomsday, Hot Toys has just revealed its new Sentinel Jumbo Sofvi Figure set featuring Doctor Doom

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils the Avengers: Doomsday Sentinel Jumbo Sofvi Figure, bringing Marvel’s mutant-hunting robot to life.

The 23-inch vinyl collectible features 18 points of articulation, metallic purple-gray paint, and LED eyes in two colors.

Battle-damaged swap parts, six interchangeable hands, and a 4.5-inch Doctor Doom mini figure boost display options.

Pre-orders are live now at Sideshow for $330, with payment plans available ahead of the figure’s December 2027 release.

Marvel's most dangerous mutant-hunting machines are preparing for a big-screen arrival with Avengers: Doomsday. Hot Toys is expanding its ongoing Doomsday collection with a new Sofvi Masterpiece Series, debuting the Sentinel Jumbo Sofvi Figure. In Marvel Comics, the Sentinels were created to hunt mutants and have repeatedly proven to be formidable enemies for the X-Men. As the X-Men crossover with the Fantastic Four and the Avengers for Doomsday, some of our heroes will meet these deadly robots under Doctor Doom's command?! Now, these towering machines are ready to join your growing collection with an impressive 23" tall vinyl figure that features a metallic purple and gray paint scheme.

The Sofvi Sentinel will have 18 points of articulation and LED light-up eyes that switch between green and orange. Hot Toys included some swappable pieces, allowing Marvel fans to switch between regular and battle-damaged designs. On top of that, this Avengers: Doomday figure will also include six interchangeable hands and a miniature Doctor Doom figure that measures about 4.5" tall. A rocky terrain-themed display base completes the set, recreating the dramatic image of Doom raising the Sentinels from the ground. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $330, with payment plans being offered and a December 2027 release.

Avengers: Doomsday – Sentinel Jumbo Sofvi Figure

"Standing as one of the most formidable and iconic mechanized threats in Marvel history, the towering Sentinels are ready to unleash devastation on the big screen in Marvel Studios' upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Today, Hot Toys is thrilled to announce the Sentinel Jumbo Sofvi Figure, expanding the Sofvi Masterpiece Series lineup — which focuses on high-quality vinyl figures with unique artisanal charm."

"Standing at a colossal 60cm tall, this figure features 18 points of articulation across the head, upper arms, elbows, wrists, chest, thighs, and knees. It also comes with six interchangeable hands, including clenched fists, opened hands, and energy-blast-firing hands — giving collectors the ability to capture Sentinel's menacing stances and hero-crushing scenes. Additionally, the set includes a Doctor Doom miniature figure posed with his arms open and paired with a rocky terrain-themed miniature base to recreate the scene where he raises the Sentinels from the ground."

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