Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Batman, hot toys

Hot Toys Exclusive 1/6-Scale Arctic Suit Batman Figure Coming Soon

Coming to life from The Flash, Hot Toys unveils a new and exclusive Batman (Arctic Suit) 1/6-scale collectible figure

Article Summary Hot Toys reveals an exclusive 1/6 scale Batman Arctic Suit figure inspired by Michael Keaton’s return in The Flash.

This limited 1,500-piece Batman collectible features a new cowl with rolling eyeballs and three swap-out face sculpts.

The detailed Batman Arctic Suit includes armored plating, a wired fabric cape, bronze utility belt, and cold-weather gear.

Hot Toys plans a Q4 2026 release for the exclusive Batman figure, with Sideshow RSVP details expected soon.

Hot Toys is stepping back into the DC Multiverse as they unveil their latest 1/6-scale Batman figure. This new version of the Dark Knight comes to life from The Flash, which showcased Michael Keaton returning as Batman. During the film, fans got a closer look at the Batcave, as well as some of his specialized Batsuits. Now, Hot Toys is bringing the Arctic Suit to life with a brand-new 1,500-piece limited-edition exclusive release. The figure features a newly developed cowl with rolling eyeballs, swappable lower-face sculpts, and a brand-new Arctic Batsuit.

The suit features a wired fabric cape, armored elements, and a variety of accessories to take on these harsh, frozen environments. This is a fun new exclusive figure that will surely enhance your growing Batman armory, and it is expected to release by Q4 2026. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but you can stay tuned Sideshow Collectibles to RSVP when they become available.

The Flash – Batman (Arctic Suit) [Hot Toys Exclusive]

"In The Flash, Bruce Wayne's secret armory inside Wayne Manor reveals a vast collection of specialized Batsuits built for any scenario. Engineered for sub-zero temperatures and extreme environments, the heavy-duty Arctic Suit stands out as one of the most rugged designs in the Dark Knight's vault."

"The figure features a newly developed cowl head equipped with separate rolling eyeballs and three interchangeable lower face sculpts to display a range of expressions. The figure is clad in a newly crafted Arctic Batsuit featuring detailed body armor, including a chest plate, groin plate, knee pads, and gauntlets. Paired with a poseable wired cape and a bronze colored utility belt equipped with carabiners and pouches, Batman is ready for action."

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