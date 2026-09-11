Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, hot toys, marvel

Hot Toys Exclusive Avengers: Doomsday 1/6 Victor Von Doom Revealed

Hot Toys is stepping into the Marvel Universe once more with a new lineup of 1/6 scale figures, including the exclusive Avengers: Doomsday Victor Von Doom.

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils an Avengers: Doomsday 1/6 Victor Von Doom figure, expanding its growing MCU multiverse lineup.

The Doomsday Victor Von Doom release differs from Hot Toys’ earlier Doctor Doom, hinting at a separate version.

Features include a tailored costume, rolling eyeballs, wired cloak, custom mask, and mystical effects accessories.

Limited to 3,000 pieces, the Hot Toys exclusive Avengers: Doomsday figure will launch in select markets.

Avengers: Doomsday is still months away, but Hot Toys is already getting ready for the legendary Marvel Cinematic Universe event with a brand-new lineup of 1/6 scale figures. We have already seen a nice variety of multiverse characters come to life, including the X-Men's Professor X, Magneto, Gambit, and Cyclops. Fans have also recently seen new versions of Thor, as well as Doctor Doom. Now, Hot Toys is adding another layer of mystery to the collection with its newly unveiled 1/6 scale Victor Von Doom figure. This figure appears to be slightly different from the company's previous Doctor Doom release, potentially hinting that this is an entirely separate character.

Victor Von Doom features a fully tailored costume, a custom mask with rolling eyeball features, a wired cape, and a variety of magical effects. An impressive amount of detail has gone into this figure, and it only adds to the growing mystery surrounding Avengers: Doomsday. The 1/6 scale Victor Von Doom figure will be a Hot Toys exclusive, limited to 3,000 pieces, and released in select markets. Keep an eye on Sideshow Collectibles to snag one when it goes up for pre-order.

Avengers: Doomsday: Victor Von Doom (Hot Toys Exclusive)

"A master of both cutting-edge science and ancient sorcery, Victor Von Doom commands respect and instills fear across the Multiverse. Following the earlier reveal of our Doctor Doom figure in his armored costume, Hot Toys is thrilled to unveil the exclusive 1/6th scale Victor Von Doom Collectible Figure, capturing him cloaked for a journey beyond borders in Marvel Studios' upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday."

"This figure features a newly crafted helmeted head with separate rolling eyeballs to capture his calculated gaze. Unlike his armored attire, this version showcases a tailored ensemble designed for travel and movement without sacrificing regal authority. It includes a dark green tunic, belt with a rectangular buckle, pants, long boots, and a dark green hooded cloak textured with a hexagonal pattern. The cloak features bendable wire for dynamic posing, secured by a magnetic silver-colored clasp and a metal chain."

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