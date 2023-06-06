Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, hot toys

Hot Toys Gives Christian Bale's Batman a DC Comics Inspired Batsuit

Hot Toys is blending popular comic book and live action movie representations together with new 1/6 figures like Batman

Hot Toys is ready to help celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Warner Bros with some brand-new collectibles. Hot Toys is doing something pretty special with these new releases as they are combining comic book and movie adaptations. Batman kicks things off first with a brand new 1/6 figure that is based on Christian Bale's version of the bat from The Dark Knight Trilogy. However, Hot Toys has given him a new DC Comics twist by designing his live-action batsuit with the classic blue and gray deco. This pays homage to Batman's classic comic book look in a fun and interesting way, that we have not seen before. Coming in at 12.5″ tall, The Dark Knight will feature 32 points of articulation, as well as moveable eyes and four swappable lower jaws. Some of The Dark Knight Trilogy specific accessories are also included with the EMP rifle, a sticky bomb gun, Batarangs, a grapnel gun, and a new diorama display. Orders are not live just yet, but they will arrive June 9, and Batman fans can RSVP right here through Sideshow Collectibles.

Batman Live-Action and Comic Book Worlds Combine

"Over the decades, Batman has worn many iterations of his suit, but the classic attire features a yellow utility belt, a gray suit, and blue accents for the cowl, gloves, and boots is always the most remarkable look of all times. When Batman drowns in shadows and darkness at night, this batsuit will cause intense fear to criminals. Celebrating Warner Bros. 100 years of storytelling, Hot Toys is releasing a new 1/6th scale Batman collectible figure faithful to his origin comic page appearance. It's an exclusive figure available only in selected markets."

"Sophisticatedly crafted based on Batman's appearance in comic, the highly-detailed figure features a Batman cowled head with interchangeable lower faces and separate rolling eyeballs system; a greatly poseable body portrays Batman's strong and muscular form; a Batsuit that highlights its metallic blue and matte grey color scheme with a finely tailored fabric cape; signature bat gadgets including EMP rifle with LED light up function, sticky bomb gun, grapnel gun, batarangs, mini mines. The figure even includes swarm of bats, a bat-emblem inspired diorama accessory and a staged figure base for dramatic set up. Pick up this classic Batman figure to upgrade your crime-fighting ranks!"

The 1/6th scale Batman Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Batman wearing batsuit in classic style

One (1) newly painted Batman helmeted head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs features and four (4) interchangeable lower part of faces capturing his classic facial expressions

Highly-detailed facial expression and skin texture

Approximately 32 cm tall

Specialized body with over 32 points of articulation

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of gesture hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) metallic blue and matte grey colored Batsuit featuring fabric costume covered with armor

One (1) greyish black colored cape

One (1) metallic gold colored utility belt with accessories

One (1) pair of metallic blue colored forearm gauntlets

One (1) pair of metallic blue colored boots

Weapons:

One (1) EMP rifle with LED light up function (battery operated)

One (1) transformable sticky bomb gun

One (1) grapnel gun

Three (3) batarangs

Two (2) mini mines

Accessories:

Two (2) swarm of bats

One (1) Bat emblem diorama accessory

One (1) figure base with steps and character nameplate

