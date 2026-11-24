Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, hot toys, marvel

Hot Toys Gives Loki New Artisan Edition Figure for Avengers: Doomsday

Hot Toys reveals its exclusive 1/6-scale Loki Artisan Edition from Avengers: Doomsday, featuring wool-material hair implants, a TVA-inspired costume and signature TVA gear.

Loki has come a long way since audiences first met him as the mischievous God of Mischief in Thor and again in The Avengers. Over the course of nearly 22 films, audiences watched Loki evolve from a villain into a hero, only to see him fall at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. However, Avengers: Endgame opened the door for another version of Loki to escape with the Tesseract, creating an alternate timeline that would eventually lead him to the TVA and a mission to stop multiversal threats. His journey took a surprising turn in the Disney+ series Loki, where he embraced a much bigger purpose as the God of Stories. Avengers: Doomsday is now bringing him back into the spotlight, and Hot Toys is joining the excitement with a brand-new limited-edition Artisan Edition 1/6-scale figure.

Loki has been faithfully recreated in his TVA-inspired outfit, complete with a tailored coat and an impressive Tom Hiddleston head sculpt. He also features the signature rolling-eyeballs function and wool-like hair implants. For accessories, Hot Toys includes a TemPad, a computer, a Reset Charge, an identification card, and a translucent Timedoor backdrop. Limited to just 3,000 pieces, this exclusive release will be a must-have for fans looking to take their Doomsday collection to new levels. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can keep an eye on Sideshow Collectibles to RSVP.

Avengers: Doomsday – Loki (Artisan Edition) Exclusive

"This figure features a finely crafted head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, capturing Tom Hiddleston's iconic portrayal as Loki with unmatched realism. As an Artisan release, the head sculpt comes meticulously implanted with wool-material hair, recreating his signature black wavy hair with depth and natural flow. Crafted based on his appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, he is dressed in a tailored TVA-issued costume, including a double-breasted coat, dress shirt, tie, pants, belt with a TVA logo buckle, socks, and shoes."

"Loki is ready for his multiversal mission with a variety of signature TVA gear, including a TemPad, a TVA computer, a Reset Charge device, and his TVA identification card — which was seen being handed to Steve Rogers in the official trailer. A translucent Timedoor backdrop and a specially designed figure stand complete this masterpiece."

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