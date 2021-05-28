Miles Morales Spider-Man Swings To Hot Toys With His Bodega Cat Suit

Hot Toys is back with another Marvel 1/6 scale figure as Miles Morales swings into action once again. Coming from the hit PlayStation exclusive game Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the Bodega Cat Suit comes to life in 1/6th scale format. Spider-Cat is ready to join your Spider collection with the highly detailed, highly articulated, and beautifully crafted figure. Standing 12.5" tall, Miles Morales is ready to take to the New York Streets in style with his newest costume. The figure is loaded with some amazing accessories like a Spider-Man hoodie, backpack, headphones, coffee cup, cell phone, rollerblades, and more. Hot Toys also include two different Spider-Cat molds with one of Miles's backpacks as well as a standing version. Miles Morales and Spider-Cat are ready to take on crime, and collectors capture some amazing poses with the included base, web effects, and venom blast attachments.

Spider-Man collectors will be happy to add another Miles suit to their growing collection. So far, we have seen the Miles 2020, Winter, and standard costumes created by Hot Toys on a 1/6th scale. Pre-order are already live, and fans can find the Spider-Man: Miles Morales 1/6 Scale Bodega Cat Suit here for $275. He is set to swing on into action between the 3rd and 4th Quarters of 2022, and payment plans are available if needed. Spider-Cat to the rescue!

"Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales managed to win the hearts of fans not only for its incredible story and gameplay but also for an adorable, furry friend. Upon completion of missions, fans can unlock a special suit that gives them a backpack with a bodega cat that attacks enemies during finishing moves. Based on the highly-acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, today Hot Toys is excited to officially present our junior wall-crawling hero in one of the coolest suits as 1/6th scale Miles Morales (Bodega Cat suit) collectible figure comes with Spider-Cat and lots of accessories!"

"The highly accurate figure is crafted based on the appearance of Miles Morales in Bodega Cat Suit in the video game, features a newly crafted masked head and multiple interchangeable eye pieces for different expressions; a highly poseable body; finely tailored outfit including hoodie with an upside down black Spider emblem, a pair of inline skates and sneakers; Spider-Cat in running and hanging modes; an array of detailed accessories including backpack, headset, coffee cup, smart phone, sketchbook, gift box, Venom blast effect accessories, assorted spider-web effect accessories, matching interchangeable hands and dynamic figure stand for display. Bring the figures of Miles Morales and Spider-Cat to your proud collection today!"

The 1/6th scale Miles Morales (Bodega Cat Suit) Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Miles Morales wearing Bodega Cat Suit in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales game

Newly crafted masked head sculpt with three pairs of (3) interchangeable eye pieces that can create numerous expressions

Approximately 29.5 cm tall

Specialized body with over 30 points of articulations allowing flexible waist movement

Twelve (12) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of web shooting hands

One (1) pair of open hands

One (1) pair of gesture hands

One (1) left fist

One (1) thumb up sign left hand

One (1) left hand for holding smart phone

One (1) victory sign right hand

One (1) right hand for holding coffee cup

One (1) for web holding right hand

Costume :

One (1) burgundy colored hoodie with web shooters and printed black spider emblem

One (1) oversized white colored vest

One (1) black colored Spider-Man Suit embossed with black trims, web pattern

One (1) pair of red and black colored sneakers

One (1) pair of inline skates (rotatable)

Accessories: