Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, kpop demon hunters

Hot Toys' New K-Pop Demon Hunters Cosbabies Are Here

New K-Pop Demon Hunters collectibles are on the way from Hot Toys as they debut a new Cosbaby figure inspired by the hit film

Article Summary Hot Toys expands KPop Demon Hunters with new Cosbaby figures, joining the growing wave of hit Netflix film collectibles.

The first KPop Demon Hunters Cosbaby wave includes Rumi, Mira, and Zoey in their standout Golden performance looks.

Jinu joins the lineup in human and Demon forms, with the Your Idol version featuring UV-reactive luminous tattoos.

Derpy Tiger and Sussie round out the Hot Toys KPop Demon Hunters collection with a charming paired Cosbaby set.

K-Pop Demon Hunters continues to grow in popularity as collectibles based on the hit Netflix animated film begin arriving from major manufacturers. Mattel has been sweeping the floor with an incredible assortment of collectibles with 12" dolls, singing dolls, and 6.5" articulated action figures. However, Mattel is not the only one joining in on the KPop Demon Hunters craze as Hot Toys is back for more. Following the announcement of premium sixth-scale figures, Hot Toys is now expanding the lineup with adorable Cosbaby collectibles.

This first wave of Cosbaby figures includes Mira, Rumi, and Zoey in their striking performance outfits from "Golden". Besides HUNTR/X, one member of the Saja Boys, "Soda Pop" Jinu, is on the way and is ready to steal your heart. Collectors can also be on the lookout for a special set featuring Derpy Tiger and Sassy, with Derpy sporting flocked details. Hot Toys tops this whole KPop Demon Hunters collection with a "Your Idol" Demon Jinu Cosbaby who features his signature all-black outfit, and demon tattoos that have a UV-reactive luminous effect. The world continues to be stunned by KPop Demon Hunters, and this new collectible will surely be a must-have for a growing collection. Be sure to check out Sideshow Collectibles for everything Hot Toys, including new Cosbi and Cosbaby releases.

Hot Toys KPop Demon Hunters Cosbaby Collection

"Cosbaby proudly presents the KPop Demon Hunters Cosbaby Collection to celebrate the ultimate rise of HUNTR/X with their sensational anthem, Golden . The collection is complete with Jinu alongside his adorable companion messengers, Derpy Tiger and Sussie!"

"This collection captures the essence of their incredible performances. Rumi, Mira, and Zoey are captured mid-choreo in their iconic black-and-gold outfits, striking dynamic poses that perfectly embody their on-stage rizz. Joining them is Jinu, available in two versions: his human form, which showcases his charisma as the Captain of the Saja Boys, and his dazzling demon form, featuring a UV glow that reveals intricate demon patterns. Don't forget Derpy and Sussie, the adorable wingmen who broke the ice and sparked the Rumi–Jinu romance! They come as a pair, with flocked hair providing a soft, tactile contrast that adds a furry essence and elevates their appearance."

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