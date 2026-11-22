Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, hot toys

Hot Toys Reveals Concept Art Lord Doom Avengers: Doomsday Figure

Doctor Doom is back with a brand-new 1/6th scale Lord Doom Collectible Figure from Hot Toys inspired by his concept art appearance in Avengers: Doomsday

Article Summary Hot Toys reveals a 1/6 scale Lord Doom figure for Avengers: Doomsday, inspired by the film’s striking concept art.

Doom’s Doomsday look trades classic armor for a regal military-style suit with gold details and a wired green cape.

The Lord Doom figure includes separate rolling eyeballs, green flame effects, and a themed backdrop fit for Latveria.

Avengers: Doomsday collectors can expect Sideshow pre-orders soon, with Hot Toys targeting a 2028 release.

Doctor Doom is preparing to make his presence felt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Hot Toys is giving fans a new reason to bow before him. With Avengers: Doomsday on the horizon, Hot Toys has officially unveiled its new 1/6th scale Lord Doom Collectible Figure, bringing the mysterious ruler to life in a striking new design inspired by the film's concept art. Rather than simply delivering his familiar armored appearance, Hot Toys presents Lord Doom in a more regal, military-inspired look that perfectly captures his position of power. The figure features a finely crafted helmeted head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, allowing collectors to adjust his gaze and give Doom an appropriately intimidating presence.

Hot Toys has outfitted Lord Doom in a dark green, military-style suit featuring gold-colored elements and a wired cape, making him a worthy Ruler of Latveria. The figure includes a pair of translucent green flame effects, along with a green stained-glass-themed backdrop decorated with thorny vine patterns. This version of Doom would have been fun to see in a Wakanda Forever Easter Egg or in Fantastic Four during the UN Meeting. Either way, this figure will surely stand out in any Avengers: Doomsday collection, and pre-orders are set to arrive on Sideshow Collectibles soon, with a 2028 release.

Avengers: Doomsday – 1/6th Scale Lord Doom Collectible Figure

"Long Live Latveria! The Marvel Cinematic Universe will never be the same once the master of magic and science makes his play in the highly anticipated Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. Today, Hot Toys is beyond excited to unveil a spectacular new addition to our Avengers: Doomsday collection: 1/6th scale Lord Doom Collectible Figure! Experience the absolute power of Doctor Doom, captured perfectly in his most regal and commanding look yet."

"Meticulously crafted based on the concept art of Avengers: Doomsday, this figure features a finely crafted helmeted head equipped with separate rolling eyeballs for an adjustable gaze. This figure showcases an exquisitely tailored Lord Doom costume that highlights his sovereign status, featuring a dark green military-style double-breasted suit adorned with gold-colored piping, buttons, cuff stripes, and a Latverian flag, worn over a dark green ribbed high-neck shirt."

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