Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: avengers, black widow, hot toys

Hot Toys Reveals Exclusive Avengers: Age of Ultron Black Widow

A new 1/6 scale Avengers: Age of Ultron figure is on the way as the Black Widow (Artisan Edition) exclusive figure debuts

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils the Black Widow Artisan Edition from Avengers: Age of Ultron in detailed 1/6 scale form.

The Black Widow figure features Scarlett Johansson likeness, rolling eyes, implanted red wool hair, and LED suit accents.

Accessories include batons, dagger, pistol, rifle, and blue gauntlet effects to recreate Black Widow action poses.

Limited to 3,000 pieces, the exclusive Black Widow collectible is set for a Q3–Q4 2027 release via Sideshow.

Hot Toys is giving Natasha Romanoff the full Artisan treatment with the new Avengers: Age of Ultron Black Widow 1/6 scale collectible figure. Coming in at 11 inches tall with 28 points of articulation, this release faithfully recreates Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow in her upgraded Age of Ultron tactical gear. The figure will have a newly developed head sculpt featuring separate rolling eyes and individually implanted red wool hair that recreates Natasha's signature wavy bob. Her tactical suit also gets an impressive upgrade, with blue LED light strips running along the arms and sides that require a USB-C connection to illuminate.

Black Widow is always ready for action, and Hot Toys was sure to help her with just that with a nice array of accessories. This will consist of extended and retracted electroshock batons, a tactical dagger, pistol, rifle, and translucent blue effects for her gauntlets. This special release is limited to just 3,000 pieces, is a Hot Toys Exclusive, and will only be offered in select markets. Sideshow Collectibles will have pre-orders for the 1/6 scale Age of Ultron Black Widow (Artisan Edition) when she finally drops online with a Q3–Q4 2027 release date.

Avengers: Age of Ultron – Black Widow (Artisan Edition)

"A master spy, deadly martial artist, and a core member of the Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Natasha Romanoff, known as Black Widow, faced one of her greatest global threats during the Ultron offensive. Today, Hot Toys is proud to present the 1/6th scale Black Widow Collectible Figure (Artisan Edition) from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Age of Ultron."

"This exclusive figure features a finely crafted head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and a breathtaking likeness of Scarlett Johansson. As an Artisan release, Natasha's signature red mid-length wavy bob hairstyle is intricately implanted using premium wool material, capturing every strand and wave with stunning realism. Her tactical suit has been recreated to reflect the upgraded battle gear seen in Age of Ultron, featuring LED light-up stripes along both sides and arms that emit a vibrant blue glow powered by USB."

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