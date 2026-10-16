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Hot Toys Reveals New 1/6 Scale Avengers: Doomsday Beast Figure

Hot Toys is back with a brand-new 1/6-scale action figure inspired by the events of Avengers: Doomsday with the arrival of Beast

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a new Avengers: Doomsday Beast 1/6 scale figure, bringing Hank McCoy into its growing Marvel lineup.

The 12.8-inch Beast features a live-action Avengers: Doomsday design with molded fiber hair, wool hair, and rolling eyes.

Standard and Deluxe editions are available, with the Deluxe Beast adding a destroyed Sentinel diorama with LED effects.

Pre-orders are live now through Sideshow, priced at $330 and $390, with the Avengers: Doomsday figure set for 2027.

Hot Toys is unleashing the Beast, as they have just revealed their latest 1/6 scale Avengers: Doomsday figure. The multiverse is collapsing, and iconic heroes from throughout the Marvel Universe are teaming up to face the threat. This includes the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the legendary X-Men. Hot Toys has been bringing some of these iconic heroes to life in glorious 1/6 scale format, and now a new X-Men character joins the lineup with Hank McCoy, a.k.a. Beast.

Standing roughly 12.8 inches tall, Hank is beautifully crafted in his brand-new Avengers: Doomsday live-action design. The figure features a sculpted head, with the upper body, arms, and legs covered in rooted fiber hair. His head will also feature wool hair, along with separate wool and eyeball features for some expressive customization. Hot Toys will offer two versions: the standard edition includes swappable hands and a display base, while the deluxe version adds a special destroyed Sentinel diorama with LED features. Orders are already live at Sideshow Collectibles for $330 for the standard edition and $390 for the deluxe edition, with a scheduled 2027 release date.

Avengers: Doomsday – Beast 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

"With realities colliding and the fate of the multiverse hanging in the balance, Earth's mightiest heroes and mutantkind's greatest champions must stand together. Answering the call to battle is Dr. Hank McCoy — the intellectual powerhouse and fierce warrior famously known as Beast."

"This grand entrance into Marvel Studios' upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday, Hot Toys is thrilled to announce the Deluxe Version of the 1/6th scale Beast Collectible Figure. Meticulously crafted to reflect Kelsey Grammer's portrayal, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt featuring separate rolling eyeballs, complemented by detailed skin textures and facial hair. To push realism even further, his swept-back blue hair is implanted using premium wool material."

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