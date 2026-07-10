Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, spider-man

Hot Toys Reveals New 1/6 Scale Spider-Man: Brand New Day Figure

Hot Toys is delivering a new 1/6th scale Spider-Man: Brand New Day figure

Take to the streets of New York City with Spider-Man as Hot Toys unveils its latest 1/6 scale figure. Inspired by the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a new version of the web-slinger is swinging into action. Peter Parker is embracing a more street-level attitude this time around, and Hot Toys has captured his brand-new on-screen appearance. Spider-Man features a tailored costume with a bright red-and-blue color scheme and newly designed web shooters.

The figure includes four pairs of interchangeable eyepieces, allowing Marvel fans to capture the wall-crawler in a variety of action poses. Hot Toys has also included a wide selection of accessories, including interchangeable hands, a cellphone, a key to the city, and multiple web effects. Everything is completed with a themed Spider-Man: Brand New Day display base that allows the figure to be displayed in both standing and aerial poses. Pre-orders are not available yet, but Sideshow Collectibles is accepting RSVPs so that fans can add this upcoming release to their lists.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Spider-Man 1/6th Scale Figure

"A brand-new chapter is about to unfold! Following the reality-altering events that left him without a past, Peter Parker is embracing a fresh start. Returning to his street-level roots, he is once again the anonymous protector of New York City, relying solely on his own grit, intellect, and handmade gear to face down a rising tide of crime. To celebrate the wall-crawler's next cinematic adventure, Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce the 1/6th scale Spider-Man Collectible Figure from Spider-Man: Brand New Day!"

"This figure features a finely crafted masked head equipped with four pairs of interchangeable eye-pieces, allowing fans to mix and match to create a wide variety of Spidey's expressions. Reflecting Peter's growth into a seasoned hero, the figure's upgraded body design boasts enhanced proportions and a bulkier, more heroic physique."

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