Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, Predator: Badlands

Hot Toys Reveals New Predator: Badlands Thia & Bud 1/6th Scale Set

Return to the events of Predator: Badlands with Hot Toys as they reveal their newest Thia & Bud 1/6th Scale Set

It has been some time since Predator: Badlands hit the big screen, but new collectibles from the film are still emerging. A brand-new 1/6-scale figure set from Hot Toys is on the way, featuring Thia and Bud as they return in highly detailed form. This new Predator: Badlands figure set recreates the iconic duo from the film's ending sequence. Elle Fanning's Thia and the mysterious Bud are both included, complete with detailed sculpting, weathered clothing, and film-accurate accessories. The pair is depicted in their post-battle look, ready to stand together as allies.

Thia features a new fully articulated body with about 28 points of articulation and a tailored black fabric one-piece suit. Specialized weathering and metallic, weld-like detailing help recreate her on-screen appearance with high accuracy. Accessories include interchangeable eyeball pieces, featuring both standard eyes and a Weyland-Yutani logo variant, and both have the rolling eyeball effect. Additional accessories include a blaster, removable ponchos for both Thia and Bud, and Bud himself as a companion figure with articulation for dynamic display options. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles, priced at approximately $270, with release expected in September 2027.

Predator: Badlands – Thia & Bud 1/6th Scale Collectible Set

"Predator: Badlands has introduced fans to thrilling new survival stakes and unforgettable characters. Following the tremendous response to our previous Predator: Badlands releases, Hot Toys is incredibly excited to expand the collection and present the 1/6th scale Thia & Bud Collectible Set, featuring Thia with a complete body alongside her companion Bud."

"Meticulously crafted based on the appearance of Elle Fanning as Thia, the 1/6th scale Thia Collectible Figure features a finely crafted head sculpt equipped with separate rolling eyeballs. To recreate specific scenes from the movie, collectors can swap between her standard brown iris eyeballs and a pair of white eyeballs featuring the Weyland-Yutani Corporation logo. Her sculpted blonde mid-length hair, intricate facial scars, and skin texture are also brought to life with astonishing realism."

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