Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, hot toys, thor

Hot Toys Summons A God with New Avengers: Doomsday 1/6 Scale Thor

Hot Toys continues to expand their 1/6 scale Avengers: Doomsday collection with another legendary member as Thor enters the fight

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils Avengers: Doomsday Thor in 1/6 scale, bringing Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder to collectors.

Thor features a new head sculpt, rolling eyeballs, UV luminous reflective eyes, and LED light-up armor effects.

Hot Toys equips Thor with seamless silicone arms, plus light-up Stormbreaker and Mjolnir for dynamic display options.

Standard and deluxe Thor versions are up for pre-order now, priced at $285 and $385, with release set for Q4 2027.

Doomsday is upon us, and Hot Toys continues to bring the events of Avengers: Doomsday to life in glorious 1/6 scale. We have already seen a nice variety of characters from the film, with the X-Men stealing the show. However, it is now time for the God of Thunder to bring some electrifying energy to your 1/6-scale collection. The new Avengers: Doomsday 1/6-scale Thor figure has been unveiled by Hot Toys and will be released in standard and deluxe versions. Both figures will feature an incredible likeness to Chris Hemsworth, along with a rolling-eyeball effect and a luminous, reflective effect.

The fun does not end there, as Thor will come with LED light-up armor and a variety of electric effects, allowing him to really bring the thunder to life. New seamless silicone arms are also included and can hold both Stormbreaker and Mjolnir, each with its own light-up function. As for the deluxe version, a Sentinel head with LED functionality and additional lighting effects will be included. Pre-orders for the Avengers: Doomsday 1/6-scale Thor figure are already live on Sideshow Collectibles, with the standard version priced at $285, the deluxe at $385, and an expected Q4 2027 release.

"As the Multiverse teeters on the brink of absolute collapse and a catastrophic threat emerges in Avengers: Doomsday, the God of Thunder returns to the frontlines to summon the full might of Asgard once more. Today, Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce the 1/6th scale Thor Collectible Figure from Marvel Studios' highly anticipated blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday."

"Masterfully crafted based on the appearance of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, this figure features a newly developed head sculpt with astonishing likeness, detailed beard, and textured crop short hairstyle. Enhancing realism, the head sculpt incorporates separate rolling eyeballs with a specially applied UV luminous reflective effect that brings Thor's awakened god-like gaze to life."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!