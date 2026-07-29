Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, hot toys

Hot Toys Unveils 1/6-scale Avengers: Doomsday Deluxe Magneto

Hot Toys is getting ready for the big Doomsday event as they have unveiled some of the first Avengers: Doomsday 1/6-scale figures

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils its Avengers: Doomsday 1/6 Magneto figure, marking Sir Ian McKellen’s MCU return as Magneto.

The Avengers: Doomsday Magneto collectible features a new head sculpt, rolling eyeballs, detailed hair, and fabric cape.

Hot Toys will release Collector and Deluxe Avengers: Doomsday Magneto editions, with a light-up Sentinel base on Deluxe.

Avengers: Doomsday Magneto pre-orders are live now, priced at $285 and $390, with a December 2027 release window.

The X-Men are back as worlds collide in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe event, Avengers: Doomsday. This will be the first time we see the X-Men officially operating within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with legacy characters such as Magneto returning. Hot Toys has unveiled a brand-new Avengers: Doomsday 1/6-scale Magneto figure, bringing the iconic mutant leader to life. Magneto will feature a brand-new sculpt for Avengers: Doomsday, with Hot Toys faithfully recreating his appearance and delivering an incredible likeness of Sir Ian McKellen.

Magneto will include separate rolling eyeballs, detailed hair, and a sleek fabric cape. As for accessories, Magneto will come with a variety of interchangeable hands and a display base. Two versions of the figure will be released by Hot Toys: a Collector Edition and a Deluxe Edition. The Deluxe Version will feature a light-up damaged Sentinel-themed base. Fans should also keep an eye out for Special Edition Versions of each, which will include a life-size Magneto-themed metal ring. Pre-orders are already live, with the deluxe version priced at $390 and the standard release priced at $285, with a December 2027 release.

Avengers: Doomsday – 1/6th Scale Magneto (Deluxe Version)

"Get ready, because a multiversal storm is brewing in Avengers: Doomsday, and Magneto is stepping back into the crosshairs! Known for his power to bend magnetic fields, the Master of Magnetism is plunging straight into a massive, universe-saving team-up. Armed with absolute dominion over metal, Magneto is set to become the ultimate weapon in the desperate war against the terrifying Doctor Doom."

"Today, Hot Toys is excited to introduce the Deluxe Version of the 1/6th scale Magneto Collectible Figure. Based on the cinematic appearance of Sir Ian McKellen's portrayal of the Master of Magnetism in Avengers: Doomsday, this figure features a newly developed helmeted head sculpt equipped with separate rolling eyeballs. Elevating the realism to an unparalleled level, the figure boasts meticulously implanted, light grey-colored, wavy hair made from wool material at the hair ends below the helmet."

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