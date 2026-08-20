Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Fortnite, hot toys

Hot Toys Unveils New 1/6 Scale Fortnite Figure with Jonesy The First

The Battle Bus drops into Hot Toys' lineup as the company brings Fortnite's iconic characters to life in 1/6-scale form.

Article Summary Hot Toys is launching a new Fortnite 1/6 scale line, starting with Jonesy the First, one of the game’s most iconic skins.

The Fortnite Jonesy the First figure recreates his original look with rolling eyeballs, fabric outfit, and seamless arms.

Accessories include Fortnite gear like a pickaxe, Loot Llama, rocket launcher, shotgun, Slurp Fish, Crown, and pistol.

Pre-orders are live at Sideshow for $390, with only 3,000 made worldwide plus a Fortnite Jonesy the First DLC code.

Hot Toys is dropping off the Battle Bus, as they have unveiled plans to bring the world of Fortnite to life in 1/6 scale. The first figure to kick off this new wave is one of Fortnite's most recognizable characters, Jonesy the First. This character originally appeared as one of Epic Games' first Uncommon skins, and sold for just 800 V-Bucks in the store. However, Jonesy would grow into more than just a default character and become one of the main focal points of the ongoing Fortnite story, traveling through different universes and realities.

Now, Hot Toys is bringing Jonesy the First to life to kick off their new 1/6-scale line of Fortnite action figures, with Jonesy being faithfully recreated from his original appearance. He will come with rolling eyeball features, a fabric outfit, silicone seamless arms, and a Fortnite-themed display base. That is not all, as Hot Toys has included a nice variety of Fortnite-inspired accessories, including a pickaxe, Loot Llama, rocket launcher, shotgun, Slurp Fish, Victory Royale Crown, and a pistol. Pre-orders for the Fortnite Jonesy the First 1/6-scale figure are already live at Sideshow Collectibles for $390. He will be limited to only 3,000 pieces and will come with a Jonesy the First in-game DLC code.

Fortnite – 1/6th Scale Jonesy The First Collectible Figure

"The Battle Bus is ready to deploy! Fortnite has captivated millions of players worldwide with its Battle Royale action, endless building mechanics, and iconic character outfits. As one of the original outfits from the game's launch, Jonesy has evolved from a standard recruit into everyone's favorite everyman. A dimension-hopping hero constantly fighting to stabilize the island and save reality itself!"

Today, Hot Toys is thrilled to dive into the world of Epic Games' Fortnite and present the 1/6th scale Jonesy The First Collectible Figure, limited to 3,000 units worldwide! The figure features a newly crafted head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and a short, blonde sculpted hairstyle. To bring Jonesy The First to life, he's equipped with a body that features silicone material arms, ensuring a seamless appearance while maintaining great poseability."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!