Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, spider-man

Hot Toys Unveils Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cosbi Bobble-Head Set

Bring home the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day as Hot Toys unveils their new mystery Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has broken box-office records and continues to swing through movie theaters. A nice variety of collectibles has arrived for the new Spider-Man film, including some brand-new mystery Cosbi bobbleheads from Hot Toys. Cosbis have started arriving more frequently in stores, including Target, in their newly redesigned collectibles section near electronics. While it is unclear whether this specific collection will arrive there, a new Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cosbi collection is on the way. This set will consist of seven mystery figures to collect, including multiple versions of Spider-Man and one of the brand-new villains from the film.

Marvel fans will be able to collect an unmasked Peter Parker with a magnetic stand, wall-crawling Spider-Man with a magnetic stand, swinging Spider-Man with a magnetic stand, and Scorpion in his brand-new Marvel suit with a magnetic stand. There is also a street-light-post wallcrawler, winter-outfit Spidey with a sandwich, and, of course, a mystery Cosbi showcasing another unmasked Peter Parker. These webswinging beauties will come in at roughly 3 to 4 inches tall and are already up for pre-order, with an entire set priced at $100 and a single figure available for $18 on Sideshow Collectibles.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection

"In a world where Peter Parker's name has been completely erased from memory, only the masked hero of Queens remains to watch over the city. It's a bittersweet, courageous new beginning, and Cosbaby is delighted to have everyone's favorite neighbor from Queens featured in the latest Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection!"

"Experience the heartbreaking yet inspiring journey of a lonely Peter taking on the heavy burden of responsibility, learning to stand on his own feet without MJ, Ned, or Aunt May by his side. This incredible collection features 7 highly detailed styles, including 4 that come with a magnetic diorama base, letting you recreate Spidey's epic landings and wall-clinging agility just about anywhere."

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