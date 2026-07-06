Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, mattel

HUNTR/X Mira Gets A New 6.5" KPop Demon Hunters Figure from Mattel

Mattel continues to show KPop Demon Hunters collectors How It's Done with a new 6.5" Mira action figure

Article Summary Mattel expands its KPop Demon Hunters lineup with a new 6.5-inch HUNTR/X Mira How It’s Done action figure.

Inspired by Mira’s standout performance, the figure captures the lead dancer’s style, precision, and demon-slaying flair.

KPop Demon Hunters collectors get 18-plus articulation, extra face plates, hands, a Gok-do, and scene accessories.

Priced at $22.99, the HUNTR/X Mira figure is set for July 2026 and joins Rumi, Zoey, and the Saja Boys.

KPop Demon Hunters fans have yet another standout release to look forward to as Mattel continues expanding its growing lineup of collectibles. Following the arrival of the newly revealed Mattel 6.5" Saja Boys figures, another member of HUNTR/X is joining the action figure lineup. This time, Mira now takes the stage with a new 6.5" action figure that is inspired by her unforgettable "How It's Done" performance. As HUNTR/X's lead dancer and choreographer, Mira combines elegance with deadly precision as she slays demons to steal the hearts of her fans.

Also standing 6.5" tall, this highly detailed figure features over 18 points of articulation and will be more customizable than the recently revealed dolls. Mira will come with interchangeable face plates, extra hands, and her signature Gok-do weapon. Mattel also added some scene-specific items, such as a personalized noodle cup, a kettle accessory, and a themed display base, all of which will help recreate iconic KPop Demon Hunters moments. Mattel continues to excel in bringing the world of KPop Demon Hunters to life, and Mira will be priced at $22.99 and is expected to arrive in July 2026. Be on the lookout for more figures coming soon, as she will be joining Rumi, Zoey, and the Saja Boys.

KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X Mira "How It's Done" Figure

From Mattel comes the Mira action figure from the popular animated film, KPop Demon Hunters! This 6.5-inch figure is highly detailed and has multiple points of articulation. Add this Mira figure to your collection! Other figures shown not included (sold separately)"

Product Features

6.5 inches (16.51cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the KPop Demon Hunters franchise

Highly detailed

Multiple points of articulation

Box Contents

Mira figure

2 Face plates

Pair of hands

Gok-do

Mira noodle cup

Kettle

Figure base

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