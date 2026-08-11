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Iconic Heroes Unite with LEGO's Epic Battle: Avengers: Doomsday Set

Get ready to clear some shelf space — LEGO is back with new sets, including Epic Battle: Avengers: Doomsday.

Article Summary LEGO unveils Epic Battle: Avengers: Doomsday, an 846-piece Marvel set inspired by the upcoming multiversal clash.

The build features a 10-inch articulated X-Men Sentinel with swappable parts, extra accessories, and mutation options.

Six Avengers: Doomsday minifigures are included: Doctor Doom, Magneto, Thor, Mister Fantastic, Mystique, and Nightcrawler.

LEGO has opened pre-orders at $99.99 ahead of the October 4, 2026 release, with more Avengers: Doomsday sets teased.

The multiverse is colliding, and LEGO is reaping the benefits as it unveils brand-new sets for Avengers: Doomsday. A brand-new set is on the way with the epic Avengers: Doomsday Battle set, which will come in at 846 pieces. It is unclear whether this set will contain spoilers or is just a throw-together creation for kids, so if you do not want spoilers, look no further. However, this set includes a 10-inch-tall buildable X-Men Sentinel previously seen in the X-Mansion set. This new Sentinel will have some extra modification accessories, though, with swappable parts to combat various mutations.

However, the big power lies within the minifigures in the set, which will include six iconic Marvel Studios characters: Doctor Doom, Magneto, Thor, Mr. Fantastic, Mystique, and Nightcrawler. This is one of the first looks at these characters, and it will be incredible to get them in LEGO form finally. Pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store for $99.99, with an October 4, 2026, release date. Be on the lookout for more Doomsday sets also coming soon from LEGO with the Avengers Quinjet, New Avengers Tower, and the Doctor Doom Bust!

LEGO – Epic Battle: Avengers: Doomsday

"Unleash the Epic Battle: Avengers: Doomsday (76348) toy building set for supersized, Super Hero action for kids who love Marvel movies. This gift for boys and girls ages 9 years old and up features 6 iconic minifigures – Doctor Doom, Magneto, Thor, Nightcrawler, Mystique and Mister Fantastic – and a towering, brick-built Sentinel figure for endless role-play adventures and mega display possibilities."

"Bring the epic battle from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday to life with the fully articulated Sentinel and a team of Super Heroes that can be posed in midair using transparent sticks. An additional arm can be added to the Sentinel and the head can be replaced by an altered version to showcase the robot through its various mutations. This treat for Marvel fans makes a great play-and-display birthday, holiday or any day gift idea. Contains 846 pieces."

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