Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

IG-88 Accepts a New Bounty with Hasbro's Latest Star Wars 6" Figure

Get ready to return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro, as they have unveiled a brand new wave of Star Wars action figures

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Star Wars: The Black Series IG-88 figure, inspired by The Empire Strikes Back bounty hunter.

The 6-inch IG-88 action figure features premium detailing, articulation, and gear for dynamic shelf display options.

IG-88 includes blasters, a vibro-ax, and a removable holster, with weapons that can attach to his back.

Star Wars collectors can pre-order IG-88 on October 15 via Hasbro Pulse, ahead of a spring 2027 release.

Hasbro has just put a bounty out, and IG-88 is trying to collect with a brand-new Star Wars: The Black Series figure. A new era of The Black Series is upon us, and with it, Hasbro has unveiled a brand-new wave of 6-inch action figures. Each one of these figures captures an iconic character from the Skywalker Saga and will feature brand-new packaging. IG-88 is coming to life in honor of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. This iconic bounty hunter was recruited to hunt down Han Solo and his band of rebels, who have been the Empire's number-one threat.

This brand-new IG-88 is highly articulated and packed with impressive details, along with accessories to help him get the job done. He will come with weapons and blasters that can attach to his back for even more display options. IG-88 will release alongside X-Wing Pilot Luke Skywalker, the Galactic Marine, as well as Queen Amidala for this new wave of figures. Pre-orders are set to go up on October 15 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers, with a spring 2027 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series – IG-88

"Battered chrome war droid IG-88 answered Darth Vader's call to capture the Millennium Falcon during the events surrounding the Battle of Hoth. The STAR WARS BLACK SERIES line includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This Black Series STAR WARS action figure from Hasbro is detailed to look like IG-88 from STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK. Features multiple articulation points for dynamic poseability on your shelf. Pose the figure with the two blaster accessories, vibro-ax accessory, and removable holster. Look for more STAR WARS BLACK SERIES 6-inch action figures to build a galaxy of STAR WARS collectibles on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

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