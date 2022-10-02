Indiana Jones is Back as Hasbro Announces New Line of 6" Figures

Indiana Jones is back as ready for your shelves as the long-awaited line of new collectibles has been revealed by Hasbro. During Hasbro Pulse Con 2022, the Lucasfilm team announced a brand new wave of 6" figures similar to Star Wars: The Black Series. The line is titled Indiana Jones Adventures Series and will feature an iconic selection of heroes and villains over the history of the films. The first wave of figures that was showcased during the panel will be dedicated to Raiders of the Lost Ark. Five figures will be featured, starting with the main man himself, Indiana Jones, as well as Arnold Toht, Sallah, Marion Ravenwood, and René Belloq (Ceremonial). Each figure is loaded with Hasbro's photo-real head sculpts, capturing the likeness of each actor and actress.

This line is incredible, and I am actually excited that we will be getting new Indiana Jones figures in 2023. Most of my questions about the line were answered or shown by Hasbro, including the packaging design. Each character will come in window-less packaging but will have its own art on each box, which is fantastic. They are all loaded with excellent detail, and Hasbro made sure to include the perfect set of collectibles. The set also kicks off a new Build-A-Figure element with a Build-A-Artifact, and when all five are united, the Ark of the Covenant can be built! Currently, 26 figures are already on the schedule, which does include convention exclusives. We can expect to see and hear more about this wave in the coming months, and they are set for a Spring 2023 release at $24.99. Check out all things Hasbro Pulse Con 2022 in the meantime right here, and stay tuned for more Indy announcements!

Indiana Jones Adventure Series Coming in Spring 2023

"Adventures Seires – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 Each/Available: Spring 2023). The INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES is inspired by the 40-plus-year legacy of the adventures of Indiana Jones. This INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES INDIANA JONES 6-inch-scale action figure is detailed to look like the character from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark film, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Fans can collect all figures in this Adventure Series assortment to acquire the pieces needed to build the Ark of the Covenant."