Indiana Jones Returns to Disney Parks with New Collectibles

It looks like next year is a big year not for just Star Wars, but for Indiana Jones. That's right, Star Wars Celebration is this week, but Lucasfilm could not hold back, and they announced that Indiana Jones V hits theaters on June 30, 2023. Harrison Ford trades in the Millennium Falcon for a whip and fedora for one final adventure. During the Disney Parks panel at the Star Wars Celebration, Disney announced the return of Indian Jones merchandise to the parks. Disney Parks has had an Indiana Jones ride for decades, so some of this stuff is not entirely new, but it is fantastic to see it return.

Of course, apparel was revealed with a standard Disney Parks shirt showing Indy over the years and a logo hat design. However, things only get better from here as the classic Indiana Jones replica jacket is back! It also looks like a button up all also be released allowing adventures to complete the look. I can imagine the hat will also be loaded throughout the Parks, so be prepared to take on nazi and search for the unknown once again.

While the jacket is a nice reveal, Disney Parks have really outdone themselves this time as they reveal the Indiana Jones Relic Collection (seen above). That is right, iconic artifacts from the films are back, and in a collectible form you get to take home. Three relics have been revealed at the panel, with the first being the Sankara Stones from the Temple of Doom. We then get the Holy Grail from The Last Crusade as well as a Crystal Skull from the last film. These are all incredible, and I am surprised these have not been done before, Indiana Jones is iconic for his look, but it's the artifacts in the film that drive the story. Now just reveal an Ark of the Covenant, and you have my wallet. No release date has been revealed, so keep your eyes peeled in the parks and online here.