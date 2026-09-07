Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: invincible, Super7

Invincible DELUXE Wave 01 Angstrom Levy Revealed by Super7

Super7 is tackling the universe of the hit comic book Invincible with some brand-new Deluxe 7-inch-scale figures

Article Summary Super7 reveals Invincible DELUXE Wave 01 Angstrom Levy, a new 7-inch comic-inspired figure with 32 points of articulation.

Invincible villain Angstrom Levy arrives in his iconic comic look, featuring armor, a red cape, and enlarged head.

Super7’s new Invincible Deluxe figures focus on articulation and detail, though this budget-friendly release skips accessories.

Angstrom Levy is available now for $30 alongside Invincible Wave 01 figures Mark Grayson, Thragg, and Allen the Alien.

Angstrom Levy first appeared in 2004's Invincible #16 from Image Comics and would become one of Mark Grayson's most dangerous enemies. Using his ability to travel between alternate dimensions, Levy creates a massive threat for Invincible and the people around him. Super7 is now bringing Angstrom Levy to life as part of its brand-new wave of Invincible Deluxe figures. This collection of 7-inch-scale figures gives collectors new comic book-inspired action figures that are highly articulated and nicely detailed, but they do not include accessories. While it is disappointing to see these figures without additional accessories, the reduced approach does help bring the price down, something Super7 collectors have seen recently with other lines, including ThunderCats.

Angstrom Levy is sculpted in his iconic comic book appearance, complete with armor, a red cape, and his distinctive enlarged brainy head. While it is sad to see these figures without accessories, it is still exciting to see new, highly articulated Invincible figures coming to life. Collectors can purchase Angstrom Levy now for $30, along with the other figures in the first Deluxe wave, including Mark Grayson, Thragg, and Allen the Alien. Be sure to check out the figures through the Super7 store and stay tuned for more characters arriving in the future.

Invincible DELUXE Wave 01 Angstrom Levy

"On the other side of a portal in the universe—in any dimension—evil lurks. Angstrom Levy awaits, seeking revenge as a 7" tall DELUXE Figure with 32 points of articulation. Inspired by the character from the Invincible Comic Universe, this ultra-detailed collectible is ready to infiltrate your collection."

"To solve various global crises, Angstrom Levy attempted to transfer and absorb memory via technology, but Invincible intervened, causing an explosion that permanently disfigured Angstrom, leaving him with an enlarged brain-like head. But he also developed villainous superpowers, including the ability to travel to other dimensions and wreak havoc. So gather your Invincible heroes to take on this DELUXE Angstrom Levy figure in your collection."

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