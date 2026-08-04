Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: invincible, Super7

Invincible's Battle Beast Brings the Pain with Super7's ULTIMATES!

Super7 is stepping into the chaotic and heroic world of Invincible with a brand new ULTIMATES! Figure featuring Battle Beast

Article Summary Super7 enters the Invincible line with a ULTIMATES! Battle Beast figure inspired by Invincible Universe: Battle Beast.

The 7-inch Invincible Battle Beast collectible features 19 points of articulation for dynamic, battle-ready posing.

Accessories include alternate heads and hands, plus a mace, hammer, axe, and Battle Beast’s Draskula Sword.

Originally a San Diego Comic-Con 2026 exclusive, the Invincible Battle Beast ULTIMATES! is available from Super7 for $65.

Invincible has been a fan-favorite comic series for years, but its popularity has reached new heights thanks to Amazon Prime Video's acclaimed animated adaptation. Following Battle Beast's standout appearances, Super7 has officially unveiled a brand-new Ultimate Battle Beast action figure. Battle Beast first appeared in Invincible #19 (2004), and was created by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. His story recently continued in the comics, and now fans are thirsty for more. Inspired by the Skybound comic series Invincible Universe: Battle Beast, the figure stands 7 inches tall and features 19 points of articulation for a wide variety of poses.

Battle Beast comes packed with accessories, including two interchangeable head sculpts, multiple interchangeable hands, a mace, hammer, axe, and his signature Draskula Sword. It's an impressive release that perfectly captures this beast's relentless thirst for battle and pairs nicely with Jada Toys' upcoming 1:12-scale Invincible figures. Collectors can purchase this former San Diego Comic-Con 2026 exclusive directly from Super7 for $65. Stay tuned for even more Invincible collectibles from Super7 in the future.

Invincible ULTIMATES! Battle Beast (Comic, Battle Ready)

"Mighty warriors, savor this moment. The battle-hungry Battle Beast has arrived as an exclusive ULTIMATES! Figure. Inspired by the Skybound comic book spin-off, Invincible Universe: Battle Beast, this impressive 7" figure is double jointed with 19 points of articulation for ultimate pose-able possibilities. It also comes with a number of accessories including a mace, the Draskula Sword, a hammer, an axe, and interchangeable heads and hands."

"This highly sculpted and intricately painted collectible draws from the Battle Beast character, Thokk from Dorin. The Battle Beast has an unquenchable thirst for violence, so he searches the universe for the one warrior that might be stronger than he is. Are you up to the challenge? Bring home this must-have Battle Beast ULTIMATES! Figure and let the battle begin."

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