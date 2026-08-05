Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron man, iron studios

Iron Man Joins the Fight with New Iron Studios 1/10 Marvel Statue

Clear some shelf space — new 1/10 scale Marvel Comics statues are on the way from Iron Studios, including Iron Man, who charges into action.

Article Summary Iron Man joins Iron Studios’ Marvel 1/10 Art Scale lineup with a new comic-inspired statue of Tony Stark in action.

The 13.1-inch Iron Man statue features his classic red and gold armor plus an attachable arc reactor blast effect.

Iron Studios designed the Iron Man collectible to match its Marvel cosmic series with a rock base and display-ready style.

Iron Man pre-orders are live at Sideshow Collectibles for $305, with the Marvel statue set for September 2027.

A new assortment of Marvel Comics 1/10 scale statues is on the way from Iron Studios, and it looks like another iconic character is joining the collection. Over the past few years, Iron Studios has been bringing legendary Marvel Comics heroes and villains to life, creating one massive cosmic display. Now, it looks like Tony Stark himself is joining the battle as Iron Man charges into action. Iron Man first appeared in Marvel Comics' Tales of Suspense #39 in 1963 and was created by Stan Lee and artist Don Heck.

Standing at 13.1 inches tall, this new Iron Man statue faithfully recreates one of Tony Stark's signature armors, featuring the iconic metallic red and gold design. The statue will include an attachable arc reactor blast effect that will enhance any Marvel Comics display. Like other Marvel cosmic statues from Iron Studios, Iron Man will stand on a rock-style base and pair well with characters such as Black Panther, Adam Warlock, and Captain America. Pre-orders are already available on Sideshow Collectibles for $305, with a September 2027 release date.

Iron Studios – Iron Man 1:10 Scale Statue

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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