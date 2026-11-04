Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, The Lord of the Rings

Iron Studios Debuts The Lord of the Rings Éowyn vs Witch-king Statue

Clear off some shelf space as Iron Studios is back with a brand new collection of statues including more The Lord of the Rings

Iron Studios is bringing one of the most legendary battles from Middle-earth to life with a stunning new collectible as Éowyn faces off against the Witch-king of Angmar! Inspired by the unforgettable confrontation from The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, a new statue has arrived for fans to own. Éowyn is one of the most courageous characters in The Lord of the Rings, serving as a shield maiden of Rohan and the niece of King Théoden. During the War of the Ring, she disguises herself as a male warrior named Dernhelm and secretly rides into battle alongside the Riders of Rohan. During the Battle of the Pelennor Fields, she encounters the Witch-king of Angmar, the terrifying Lord of the Nazgûl.

The Witch-king believes that no man can kill him; however, Éowyn reveals her true identity and delivers the legendary line, "I am no man!" She then strikes down the dark lord with the help of Merry Brandybuck. Iron Studios now immortalizes this moment with their latest The Lord of the Rings statue, which showcases Éowyn in her battle armor. She is captured confronting the imposing Witch-king in glorious battle with a detailed battlefield display base. Each element is sculpted and hand-painted by Iron Studios to perfection, faithfully bringing Middle-earth to life. The Lord of the Rings statue stands 14.2 inches tall, 16.6 inches wide, and 9 inches deep and is already up for pre-order for $499.99. Fans can reserve one right now on the Iron Online Store with an expected July – September 2027 release.

The Lord of the Rings – Éowyn vs Witch King Art Scale 1/10

"On the Pelennor Fields, before the walls of Minas Tirith, the Witch-king of Angmar, Lord of the Nazgûl, boasts that no man can hinder him. Disguised among the Riders of Rohan, Éowyn, shieldmaiden and niece of King Théoden, stands between the Black Captain and her fallen king. Removing her helm, she declares that she is no man and strikes down the Witch-king, fulfilling the ancient prophecy in one of the most celebrated moments of The Lord of the Rings."

"This Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 statue recreates that confrontation in a dramatic diorama, larger and more elaborate than a standard Art Scale piece. Armour, cloak and battlefield base are sculpted and hand-painted by Iron Studios, making it a centerpiece for any Middle-earth collection."

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