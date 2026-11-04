Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: aliens, iron studios

Iron Studios Reveals Alien's 40th Anniversary 1/10 Art Scale Statue

Clear off some shelf space — Iron Studios is bringing a new Xenomorph Warrior vs. Corporal Dwayne Hicks Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 statue.

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils an Aliens Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 statue featuring Xenomorph Warrior vs Corporal Dwayne Hicks.

The 12.2-inch Aliens diorama celebrates the franchise with a tense LV-426 showdown drawn from James Cameron’s sequel.

Detailed sculpting and hand-painted finishes highlight the Xenomorph’s biomechanical design and Hicks’ Colonial Marine gear.

Aliens collectors can pre-order now for $499.99 through Iron Studios, with the statue set for a September 2027 release.

Iron Studios is bringing the intense confrontation between a Xenomorph Warrior and Corporal Dwayne Hicks with a new Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 statue. Celebrating Alien's 40th Anniversary, this new statue captures the deadly battle between humanity and one of science fiction's most iconic extraterrestrial threats. First introduced in Ridley Scott's 1979 film Alien, the Xenomorph quickly became one of cinema's most recognizable creatures. However, its mythos was expanded with 1986's Aliens, which would introduce audiences to the Colonial Marines and the dangerous Xenomorph Warriors that infest the Hadley's Hope colony on LV-426.

Among the survivors of the initial attack is Corporal Dwayne Hicks, a seasoned Colonial Marine who proves to be an important ally to Ellen Ripley. Now Iron Studios brings this memorable science fiction showdown to life with its new Xenomorph Warrior vs. Corporal Dwayne Hicks Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 statue. Standing 12.2 inches tall and 9 inches wide, this dynamic diorama recreates the tension between the heavily armed Colonial Marine and the terrifying alien creature. Detail was poured into each creation, making it a high-end addition to any growing Alien collection. Pre-orders are already live on the Iron Online Store for $499.99, with an expected September 2027 release.

Aliens – Xenomorph Warrior vs Corporal Dwayne Hicks

"In James Cameron's Aliens, the Colonial Marines are sent to LV-426 to investigate the loss of contact with the Hadley's Hope colony and find a nest of Xenomorph Warriors. Among the few survivors of the first assault is Corporal Dwayne Hicks, the calm, battle-hardened marine who fights alongside Ripley against the relentless creatures through the corridors of the colony."

"This Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 statue brings the two face to face in a dynamic diorama composition, larger and more detailed than a standard Art Scale piece. The biomechanical anatomy of the Xenomorph and the marine's armour and gear are sculpted and hand-painted by Iron Studios, recreating one of the most intense confrontations in science fiction cinema."

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