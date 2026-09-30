Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: Barbie Nutcracker, iron studios

Iron Studios Reveals Barbie in the Nutcracker 25th Anniversary Statue

Clear off some shelf space as a new wave of 1/10 Art Scale Statues from Iron Studios is on the way including Barbie Nutcracker

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a Barbie in the Nutcracker 25th Anniversary Deluxe Art Scale statue celebrating the 2001 film.

The 1/10 scale Barbie in the Nutcracker collectible stands 9.3 inches tall and features a detailed hand-painted finish.

Barbie appears in her iconic pink ballerina gown with the Nutcracker beside her on a themed fairy-tale display base.

Pre-orders are live now for the Barbie in the Nutcracker statue at $399.99, with Iron Studios listing a Q3 2027 release.

Iron Studios is celebrating a unique milestone as they unveil a brand-new 1/10-scale statue to mark the 25th anniversary of Barbie in the Nutcracker. Barbie in the Nutcracker debuted back in 2001 as a direct-to-video animated film from Mattel. It told the story of Barbie spending time with her younger sister, Kelly, and telling her about The Nutcracker. However, as the story unfolds, it shifts into a Nutcracker adventure starring Clara, who receives a Nutcracker for Christmas and is soon pulled into a conflict between good and evil involving the Mouse King.

This unique Barbie tale introduced new audiences to the beautiful world of ballet while bringing a beloved Christmas classic to a new generation. Now Iron Studios is bringing it to life with a nicely detailed and hand-painted 9.3-inch-tall statue. The statue showcases Barbie in a unique and beautiful pink gown, posing with the Nutcracker at her side. This fairytale-inspired statue is already up for pre-order on the Iron Online Store, coming in at a mighty $399.99 with a Q3 2027 release date.

Barbie Nutcracker (25th Anniversary) Deluxe Art Scale

"Celebrating the milestone 25th anniversary of Barbie's iconic animated film debut, Iron Studios presents a magical collectible for fans and nostalgia lovers alike! The Barbie Nutcracker (25th Anniversary) – Barbie – Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 Statue – Iron Studios brings Clara (Barbie) to life in her enchanting ballerina gown, capturing the grace, wonder, and fairy-tale beauty of the beloved 2001 classic Barbie in the Nutcracker."

"Crafted in polystone, this 1/10 scale Deluxe collectible depicts Barbie posed in an elegant ballet stance atop a lavishly detailed themed base inspired by the magical kingdom. Her signature pink ballet dress is sculpted with delicate lace textures, pearlescent paint finishes, and flowing ribbon details, while her face features hand-painted precision that perfectly replicates her animated design."

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