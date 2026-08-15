Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: hunchback of notre dame, iron studios

Iron Studios Rings the Bell with Disney's Hunchback of Notre Dame

Clear some shelf space — a new 1/10 Art Scale statue is on the way from Iron Studios: Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a Disney Hunchback of Notre Dame 1/10 Art Scale statue starring Quasimodo in a detailed display.

The 14.4-inch Hunchback of Notre Dame diorama includes cathedral bells, Paris below, and gargoyles Victor, Hugo, and Laverne.

Disney collectors will spot Hunchback of Notre Dame Easter eggs, including stained-glass nods to Esmeralda and Frollo.

Priced at $799.99, the Iron Studios Hunchback of Notre Dame statue is up for pre-order now ahead of a Q3 2026 release.

A new 1/10 Art Scale statue is on the way from Iron Studios, bringing us back into the world of Disney. It is time for Quasimodo to step out of the shadows with his very own statue from Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame. The Hunchback of Notre Dame arrived in theaters in 1996 and was an animated film based on Victor Hugo's classic novel. The film follows Quasimodo, the beloved bell ringer of Notre Dame Cathedral, as he searches for his place in a world that rejects him. Along the way, he finds friendship and acceptance among the people of Paris.

Iron Studios is now bringing The Hunchback of Notre Dame to life with an impressive 14.4-inch-tall statue. The diorama features the cathedral's bells, the town below, and impressive sculpted versions of Quasimodo and his friendly gargoyles Victor, Hugo, and Laverne. Of course, the Disney statue is packed with impressive Easter eggs, including stained-glass windows featuring Esmeralda and Frolo. This new Disney Hunchback of Notre Dame statue is certainly no cheap collectible, as it comes in at $799.99! Pre-orders are already live for dedicated fans through the Iron Online Store with an expected Q3 2026 release.

Iron Studios – Disney's Hunchback of Notre Dame

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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