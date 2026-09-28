Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: dungeons and dragons, iron studios

Iron Studios Summons New Dungeons & Dragons Tarrasque Statue

Clear off some shelf space: a new wave of Icons statues from Iron Studios is on the way, including Dungeons & Dragons.

Get ready to roll that D20 once again, as Iron Studios is back with a brand-new Dungeons & Dragons statue! This time, another iconic monster comes to life as the Tarrasque arrives to change up your game night and D&D display. The Tarrasque is an enormous, heavily armored reptilian monster capable of causing widespread destruction. The arrival of this creature in your campaign can turn a simple battle into an entire major event.

Iron Studios is now bringing this beast to life as they unveil their latest Dungeons & Dragons Icons statue, which comes in at 9.4 inches tall. This devilish creature is packed with impressive detail, hand-painted colors, and a monstrous sculpt as it is displayed, as it claims a new kingdom that has erupted in flames. A lot of detail was placed into this statue that Dungeons & Dragons fans will surely appreciate, and pre-orders are already live for a mighty $399.99, with a Q2 2027 release.

Tarrasque – Dungeons and Dragons – Icons – Iron Studios

"Awakening from centuries of slumber to devour entire civilizations, the Tarrasque is widely feared as the single most terrifying and destructive monster in all of Dungeons & Dragons. Standing as an embodiment of primal devastation, this legendary titan of legend possesses an impenetrable, reflective carapaced hide, unstoppable strength, and an insatiable hunger that can level kingdoms in a matter of days. For adventurers courageous or foolish enough to cross its path, battling the Tarrasque represents the ultimate test of survival in the high-fantasy realms."

Part of Iron Studios' majestic Icons collection, this massive collectible brings the world's most iconic tabletop monster to life with breathtaking detail. Sculpted with razor-sharp teeth, monstrous spiky armor plates, and a formidable tail ready to shatter landscapes, the piece captures the creature roaring atop a crumbling, battle-scarred base."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!