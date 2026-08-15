Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, iron studios, marvel

Iron Studios Unveils Avengers: Doomsday Professor X 1/10-Scale Statue

Clear some shelf space as a new collection of Art Scale statues is on the way from Iron Studios including Professor X from Doomsday

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils an Avengers: Doomsday Professor X 1/10 Art Scale statue inspired by Patrick Stewart’s return.

The Avengers: Doomsday collectible features Professor X in a new Marvel Studios outfit seated in his classic wheelchair.

Standing about 9 inches tall, the Professor X statue includes a destroyed-mansion diorama base for extra display appeal.

Pre-orders for the Avengers: Doomsday Professor X statue are live now at $249.99, with a planned 2027 release.

Over the years, many actors have beautifully captured iconic Marvel Comics characters like no one else. Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Wesley Snipes' Blade, and Patrick Stewart's Professor X are some of the best examples. These performances have been so memorable that the actors have continuously returned to their roles in films such as Logan, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and now Avengers: Doomsday. That's right, Professor X is ready to team up with the Avengers and Fantastic Four to save the multiverse from destruction.

To celebrate the upcoming Doomsday event, Iron Studios has unveiled a brand-new collection of Avengers: Doomsday 1/10 Art Scale statues. One of them is Professor X, who is depicted in his live-action appearance with an incredible likeness to Patrick Stewart. Professor X stands approximately 9 inches tall and is depicted wearing a brand-new Marvel Studios outfit while sitting in his signature wheelchair. The statue also features a unique destroyed-mansion diorama base. Pre-orders for this new Professor X Avengers: Doomsday 1/10-scale statue are now live at $249.99, with an expected 2027 release.

Iron Studios – Avengers: Doomsday – Professor X

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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