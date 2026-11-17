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It's Anakin Vs. Obi-Wan with LEGO's New Star Wars Mustafar Duel Set

LEGO is celebrating 50 years of a galaxy far, far away with some brand new Star Wars anniversary sets capturing iconic moments and characters

Article Summary LEGO Star Wars Mustafar Duel 75470 recreates Anakin vs. Obi-Wan’s fiery Revenge of the Sith battle in 372 pieces.

The Mustafar build features spinning hover platforms and side gears to animate the iconic Star Wars lightsaber duel.

A printed “You were the chosen one” plaque and Anakin and Obi-Wan minifigures make this Star Wars set display-ready.

Launching January 1, 2027 for $39.99, the LEGO Star Wars anniversary set also includes Han Solo concept art minifigure.

One of the most emotional battles in Star Wars history is getting a brick-built makeover as LEGO unveils its new Mustafar Duel (75470) set. Inspired by Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, this 372-piece build recreates the fiery confrontation between Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Measuring over 3 inches high, 8.5 inches wide, and 4.5 inches deep, the set captures that final battle on Mustafar with hovering platforms for both Jedi. Builders can turn gears on either side of the model to make Anakin and Obi-Wan spin into an animated lightsaber battle, bringing this iconic cinematic moment to life.

LEGO topped off this set with a printed plaque featuring Obi-Wan's heartbreaking words, "You were the chosen one," adding a memorable display touch. The set also includes Anakin and Obi-Wan minifigures, along with a special edition bonus figure to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope. A Han Solo (Concept Art) minifigure inspired by Ralph McQuarrie's original artwork is also featured and comes complete with its own display base. The LEGO Star Wars Mustafar Duel (75470) arrives on January 1, 2027, at the LEGO Store for $39.99.

LEGO Star Wars – Mustafar Duel

"Reexperience the pivotal moment when Anakin Skywalker confronts Obi-Wan Kenobi with this enthralling LEGO® Star Wars™ Mustafar Duel building toy. Reenact the climactic Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith™ scene by spinning the Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi LEGO minifigures on platforms hovering precariously over lava to launch a battle. Pose them and highlight the duel with a printed plaque that reads "You were the chosen one" to create action-packed room decor."

"To celebrate the Star Wars™ 50th anniversary, this set includes a limited-release Han Solo (Concept Art) LEGO minifigure that can be set on its brick-built base and displayed beside the main build. Use the LEGO Builder app to empower kids to tackle complex builds with ease. With3D digital instructions, they can rotate and zoom in on models to master building independently. Set contains 372 pieces."

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