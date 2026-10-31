Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, mortal kombat
It's Baraka vs Smoke with McFarlane's New Mortal Kombat Klassic 2-Pack
The arena is getting bloody once again as McFarlane Toys has unveiled new fighters for their 7in scale Mortal Kombat Klassic line
Article Summary
- McFarlane Toys expands its Mortal Kombat Klassic line with a new 7-inch Baraka vs Smoke 2-pack.
- Baraka and Smoke feature updated looks from their single releases, celebrating classic Mortal Kombat roots.
- Each Mortal Kombat figure includes 22 points of articulation, extra heads, hands, effects, and display pieces.
- The GameStop exclusive Mortal Kombat 2-pack is priced at $59.99, with pre-orders live for December 2026.
The fight for Outworld is getting brutal as McFarlane Toys continues to bring the world of Mortal Kombat to life with a new Klassic 2-pack. This time, it is Baraka versus Smoke with this new set, which gives both fighters new outfits unlike their single releases. Baraka debuted in Mortal Kombat II, becoming a terrifying opponent with his signature arm blades and wild fighting style. However, unlike Baraka, Smoke was not always playable; he first appeared as a hidden character in Mortal Kombat II. He would then join the roster in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, and now McFarlane Toys brings him to life for this new 2-pack set.
Both figures are 7 inches tall, have 22 points of articulation, and include a nice set of special accessories. Smoke comes with an alternate head, extra hands, two smoke effects, and a kunai with string. Baraka gets an alternate head, extra hands, a spark effect, and a present accessory. These Mortal Kombat Klassic 2-packs also feature flight stands and a fighting base that has a reversible backdrop to help capture these iconic arcade battles. Fans can bring home this deadly duo in December 2026, and pre-orders are already live for $59.99.
Baraka vs Smoke (Mortal Kombat Klassic) 2-Pack
"BARAKA vs SMOKE – He led the attack against Liu Kang's Shaolin Temple. Baraka belongs to a nomadic race of mutants living in the wastelands of the outworld. His fighting skills gained the attention of Shao Kahn who recruited him into his own arm."
- Incredibly detailed 7in scale figures based off the Mortal Kombat Franchise.
- Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.
- Deluxe 2-pack includes TONS of accessories:
- BARAKA: 1 extra head, 1 open hand, 1 present, 2 extra hands, 1 spark effect.
- SMOKE: 1 extra head, 2 extra hands, 2 smoke effect, 1 kunai with string.
- Also includes 2 flight stands, fighting base with reversable backdrop.
- Flight stands can connect to the base to re-create custom fight scenes.
- Figure is showcased in Mortal Kombat Klassic themed window box packaging.