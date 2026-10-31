Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, mortal kombat

It's Baraka vs Smoke with McFarlane's New Mortal Kombat Klassic 2-Pack

The arena is getting bloody once again as McFarlane Toys has unveiled new fighters for their 7in scale Mortal Kombat Klassic line

Article Summary McFarlane Toys expands its Mortal Kombat Klassic line with a new 7-inch Baraka vs Smoke 2-pack.

Baraka and Smoke feature updated looks from their single releases, celebrating classic Mortal Kombat roots.

Each Mortal Kombat figure includes 22 points of articulation, extra heads, hands, effects, and display pieces.

The GameStop exclusive Mortal Kombat 2-pack is priced at $59.99, with pre-orders live for December 2026.

The fight for Outworld is getting brutal as McFarlane Toys continues to bring the world of Mortal Kombat to life with a new Klassic 2-pack. This time, it is Baraka versus Smoke with this new set, which gives both fighters new outfits unlike their single releases. Baraka debuted in Mortal Kombat II, becoming a terrifying opponent with his signature arm blades and wild fighting style. However, unlike Baraka, Smoke was not always playable; he first appeared as a hidden character in Mortal Kombat II. He would then join the roster in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, and now McFarlane Toys brings him to life for this new 2-pack set.

Both figures are 7 inches tall, have 22 points of articulation, and include a nice set of special accessories. Smoke comes with an alternate head, extra hands, two smoke effects, and a kunai with string. Baraka gets an alternate head, extra hands, a spark effect, and a present accessory. These Mortal Kombat Klassic 2-packs also feature flight stands and a fighting base that has a reversible backdrop to help capture these iconic arcade battles. Fans can bring home this deadly duo in December 2026, and pre-orders are already live for $59.99.

Baraka vs Smoke (Mortal Kombat Klassic) 2-Pack

"BARAKA vs SMOKE – He led the attack against Liu Kang's Shaolin Temple. Baraka belongs to a nomadic race of mutants living in the wastelands of the outworld. His fighting skills gained the attention of Shao Kahn who recruited him into his own arm."

Incredibly detailed 7in scale figures based off the Mortal Kombat Franchise.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Deluxe 2-pack includes TONS of accessories:

BARAKA: 1 extra head, 1 open hand, 1 present, 2 extra hands, 1 spark effect.

SMOKE: 1 extra head, 2 extra hands, 2 smoke effect, 1 kunai with string.

Also includes 2 flight stands, fighting base with reversable backdrop.

Flight stands can connect to the base to re-create custom fight scenes.

Figure is showcased in Mortal Kombat Klassic themed window box packaging.

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