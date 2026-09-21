Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Marvel Comics, Sideshow Collectibles

It's Clobberin' Time with Sideshow's Marvel Comics The Thing Statue

Save the day with The Thing as Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled their newest Marvel Comics Premium Format Figure

Article Summary Sideshow unveils a Marvel Comics The Thing Premium Format Figure, bringing Ben Grimm to life in a massive 19.1-inch statue.

The highly detailed Marvel Comics statue captures The Thing’s rocky orange design, angry expression, and signature clenched fists.

Inspired by Fantastic Four adventures, Ben Grimm charges over Skrull ship wreckage in a dynamic cosmic battle display.

The Thing Premium Format Figure is priced at $695, releases in August 2027, and is now up for preorder at Sideshow.

It's clobberin' time as Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled their latest Marvel Comics Premium Format Figure: the one and only The Thing! Bring some power to your growing collection with this brand-new, highly detailed statue that stands 19.1 inches tall. Ben Grimm is ready for action with an incredible sculpt that beautifully captures his rocky design, signature orange color scheme, and clenched fists. Sideshow has depicted this iconic member of the Fantastic Four on a new cosmic journey as he runs over the wreckage of a Skrull spaceship.

There's a lot of intense detail on display here, especially in the structure of his unique rock form, angry expression, and everything in between. It is nice to see an impressive statue of The Thing coming to life here, and hopefully, Sideshow Collectibles has more members of the Fantastic Four arriving in the future. Bringing home this beauty won't be cheap, as it is priced at $695 and is expected to release in August 2027. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles, and payment plans are offered, so take advantage!

Marvel Comics Premium Format Figure The Thing

"The Thing Premium Format™ Figure measures 19.1" tall x 14.02" wide x 18.27" deep (48.5 cm x 35.6 cm x 46.4 cm) as the ever-intrepid Ben Grimm rushes into action. A strong and capable space explorer, the Thing grapples with monstrous tentacles in a cosmic clash. No creature, big or small, from planet Earth or beyond, can defeat the powerhouse that is the Thing!"

"Based on the character's appearance in Marvel Comics, Sideshow's fully sculpted Fantastic Four collectible depicts this incredible astronaut running over the wreckage of a Skrull spaceship. Ben Grimm's unique physiology is rendered with immense detail using individually sculpted, separate — yet completely linked — rocks, showcasing that iconic orange form fit for clobbering. The statue base also places an ace pilot exactly where he belongs … on an unfamiliar planet, once more experiencing an unpredictable outer space adventure."

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