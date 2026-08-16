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It's Huggy Wuggy Time with Iron Studios' New Poppy Playtime Statue

Clear some shelf space: a new 1/10 Art Scale Huggy Wuggy statue from Iron Studios is available for pre-order.

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new Poppy Playtime 1/10 Art Scale statue, bringing the terrifying Huggy Wuggy to collectors.

The Huggy Wuggy statue stands about 9.2 inches tall and captures the monster’s long limbs, fur, and sharp teeth.

A detailed Playtime Co. factory base adds creepy handprints and messages, matching the survival-horror feel of Poppy Playtime.

Poppy Playtime fans can pre-order the Iron Studios Huggy Wuggy statue now for $299.99 through the official online store.

Iron Studios is back with a brand-new 1/10 Art Scale statue, this time bringing one of the most iconic monsters from the survival-horror game Poppy Playtime to life. Poppy Playtime arrived in October 2021 and introduced players to the abandoned Playtime Co. toy factory. Players must return to the factory after discovering a mysterious VHS tape, only to uncover that the facility is hiding far more than forgotten toys. Dark secrets are waiting inside, and some of those secrets are coming to life.

One of the factory's most iconic monsters is Huggy Wuggy, and now Iron Studios is bringing this devilish toy to life. Standing approximately 9.2 inches tall, Huggy Wuggy is ready to hunt you down as you attempt to escape the abandoned factory. This statue is displayed inside a factory-themed base featuring painted handprints, creepy messages, and, of course, the monster himself. A tremendous amount of detail has gone into Huggy Wuggy, including his razor-sharp teeth, creepy elongated limbs, and textured fur. Pre-orders for the Poppy Playtime 1/10-scale Huggy Wuggy statue are now live on the Iron Online Store for $299.99.

Iron Studios – Poppy Playtime: Huggy Wuggy

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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