Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

It's Spiral vs. Iron Man with Marvel Legends New Gamerverse 2-Pack

Hasbro reveals a Marvel Legends Gamerverse two-pack: Iron Man vs. Spiral. Pre-orders begin Aug 27 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse; release window Fall 2026.

Article Summary Hasbro unveiled a Marvel Legends Gamerverse Iron Man vs. Spiral 2-pack inspired by classic Marvel vs. Capcom games.

Gamerverse Iron Man gets a brand-new sculpt with alternate hands, repulsor blast effects, and a removable shield.

Spiral returns with an updated Marvel vs. Capcom-inspired design, plus six katanas and extra hands for dynamic poses.

Marvel Legends Iron Man vs. Spiral pre-orders open August 27 on Hasbro Pulse, with the 2-pack arriving in Fall 2026.

The battle continues in the Marvel Legends Gamerverse lineup as Hasbro reveals another exciting two-pack inspired by the legendary Marvel vs. Capcom fighting games. Joining the roster are two iconic characters from the Marvel universe as the armored Avenger Iron Man takes on Mojo's deadly warrior, Spiral. Iron Man features a brand-new sculpt designed specifically for this Gamerverse release. The figure includes multiple interchangeable hands, a removable shield accessory, and attachable repulsor blast effects to recreate his powerful fighting game attacks.

Spiral also returns with an updated design compared to her previous Marvel Legends release. This version features a fresh appearance inspired by her Marvel vs. Capcom look and includes all six of her signature katanas, allowing collectors to recreate her classic fighting stance. Both figures feature impressive details and make a great addition to Hasbro's ongoing Gamerverse collection. Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Gamerverse Iron Man versus Spiral two-pack are expected to begin August 27th at 1 PM EST through Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers, with a Fall 2026 release window.

Marvel Legends Series – Gamerverse Iron Man vs. Spiral

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order August 27 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026). Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Spiral and Iron Man action figures! These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are inspired by the characters' appearance in classic Marvel video games."

"Figures are fully articulated with premium design and poseable heads, arms (6 of them for Marvel's Spiral!), and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 21 accessories: Iron Man comes with 4 alternate hands, and power FX pieces such as a force field shield, and 2 blast effects; Marvel's Spiral comes with 8 alternate hands, and 6 swords. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections."

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