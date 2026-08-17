Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

It's Superman Blue vs. Superman Red with New McFarlane Toys 2-Pack

McFarlane Toys has unveiled a brand-new Gold Label DC Multiverse two-pack that brings the '90s Electric Superman Red and Blue to life.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a Gold Label DC Multiverse Superman Blue vs. Superman Red 2-pack inspired by the 1998 comic event.

The set brings the Electric Superman era to life, spotlighting Superman Red’s intensity and Superman Blue’s calmer mind.

Both 7-inch Superman figures feature detailed red-and-blue suits, Ultra Articulation, display bases, and 8 energy effects.

The exclusive Superman Blue vs. Superman Red 2-pack is priced at $49.99 and is slated for an August 2026 release.

The '90s are calling, as McFarlane Toys has unveiled a brand-new Gold Label DC Multiverse two-pack. The iconic '90s Electric Superman versions are coming to life, featuring the two separate personalities introduced in Superman Red/Superman Blue #1 in 1998. This version of Superman showcased his powers split into two personalities: Red represented his more aggressive, hot-tempered side, while Blue represented his more intellectual and composed side.

Both characters featured sleek red-and-blue suits, which McFarlane Toys has beautifully brought to life for this new two-pack. Because this version of the Man of Steel is more electrically based, McFarlane has included a nice variety of electrical effects that will surely enhance your '90s Superman collection. We have seen these figures before as Platinum Releases, but it is nice to finally add them to your collection without the hunt or scalper prices. This fun Superman Red vs Blue two-pack is a McFarlane Toys Store exclusive, priced at $49.99, with an expected August 2026 release.

Superman Blue VS Red McFarlane Collector Edition

"Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman. The Man of Steel is virtually invulnerable and has the powers of super-strength, super-speed, and flight. He also has enhanced senses, including heat vision, X-ray vision, super-hearing, and super-breath."

SUPERMAN as featured in DC COMICS.

Incredibly detailed 7″ scale figures based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes 8 energy effects, display bases, two collectible art cards with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

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