It's the Eye of the Tiger Force as Super7 Debuts A New G.I. Joe Flint

Yo Joe! The heroes and villains from the G.I. Joe Universe has returned with a new set of collectibles from Super 7

Article Summary Super7 debuts new G.I. Joe ULTIMATES! Flint figure in classic Tiger Force tiger-striped uniform design

7-inch scale figure includes 3 swappable heads, multiple hands, and over 10 weapons and accessories

Tiger Force was G.I. Joe's elite rapid-response unit introduced in 1988 for high-risk jungle missions

Made-to-order figure available for pre-order at $65 with July 2025 release date from Super7

Tiger Force was G.I. Joe's elite rapid-response unit that deployed for more high-risk missions in remote, rugged terrain. Introduced in 1988, Tiger Force featured iconic Joes in new tiger-striped uniforms, showcasing bold orange-and-yellow vehicles designed for camouflage in wild environments. This team was made up of seasoned veterans and fan-favorite Joes like Flint, Duke, and Recondo. Each figure was repurposed with updated gear and then redeployed as part of this specialized unit to hunt down Cobra. This series allowed Hasbro to help rerelease classic characters and vehicles with new deco and accessories, a trend that came in the 80s and 90s with toys.

The Tiger Patrol would ultimately go up against Cobra's Python Patrol, which would release a year later. Flint is now reassembling Tiger Force with a Super7's newest G.I. Joe ULTIMATES! figure. Return to the jungle once again with a nice set of accessories like three swappable heads, a variety of hands, a backpack, binoculars, a pistol, a shotgun, and a rifle. This Tiger Force G.I. Joe Flint is made-to-order so be sure to pre-order yours today through Super7 for $65 with a July 2025 release date.

G.I. Joe ULTIMATES! Flint (Tiger Force)

"Flint is the one you need on your team of specialized operatives – he's here to get the missions done! Featuring decoration and design inspired by the vintage Tiger Force action figures. This made-to-order 7" scale fully articulated G.I. Joe ULTIMATES! figure of Flint comes with interchangeable heads & hands as well as over ten additional weapons and accessories. Order your G.I. Joe ULTIMATES! figure of Flint before it's too late!"

Accessories

Neutral Head

Neutral Head (w/ blue hat)

Hatless Head

HANDS: 2x Fists Hands 2x Blaster Grip Hands 2x Riffle Grip Hands

Pointing Hands

Shotgun

Small Blaster

Joe Laser Blaster

Walkie Talkie

Flashlight

Binoculars

Beret

Backpack

