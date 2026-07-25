Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

It's Time to Chill: McFarlane Toys' Mr. Freeze (Vault Collection)

McFarlane Toys reissues a DC Multiverse Vault Collection Mr. Freeze figure — pre-orders open at $26.99 with a planned November 2026 release.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys revives the DC Comics Vault with a reissue of the sought-after DC Multiverse Mr. Freeze figure.

The Batman villain returns in detailed comic-inspired cryo armor with design cues fans know from modern DC animation.

DC Multiverse Mr. Freeze includes a freeze ray, display base, art card, and Ultra Articulation for dynamic posing.

Pre-orders are live at the McFarlane Toys Store for $26.99, with the DC Comics figure set for November 2026 release.

While Mattel prepares to launch its own line of DC action figures, McFarlane Toys continues celebrating the DC Multiverse with another highly requested Vault Collection reissue. One of the biggest returning figures is Batman's legendary cold-hearted villain, Mr. Freeze. Originally debuting as Mr. Zero in Batman #121 (1959), the character was created by Dave Wood, Sheldon Moldoff, and Bob Kane before later evolving into the tragic scientist fans know today.

This release brings back one of the most sought-after comic-inspired versions of Mr. Freeze in the DC Multiverse line. Although based on his comic book appearance, the figure's bulky cryogenic armor strongly evokes the modern design popularized by Batman: The Animated Series, making it a standout addition to any Batman display. The reissue features the same detailed sculpt as the original release and includes Mr. Freeze's signature freeze ray, a collectible art card, and a display base. Collectors who missed the figure the first time around won't have to wait much longer. Pre-orders are now available through the McFarlane Toys Store for $26.99, with a planned November 2026 release.

Mr. Freeze (DC Multiverse) McFarlane Vault Collection

"The corporation funding Victor's work shut down his experiments and, in the process, caused a horrible accident. The coolants did irreparable harm and made it impossible for him to survive above freezing temperatures. To counteract this, Victor constructed a special, ultra-durable suit to keep his body alive and at the right temperature. He embraced his new persona and became Mr. Freeze."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include ice blaster and figure base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

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