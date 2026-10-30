Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, jack in the box
Jack in the Box Announces New Avengers: Doomsday Collaboration
Prepare for Avengers: Doomsday in style with Jack in the Box as they debut their new Doomsday Dipping Box with collectible magnets
Article Summary
- Jack in the Box launches its Avengers: Doomsday collaboration on November 5 with a new limited-time Doomsday Dipping Box.
- The Avengers: Doomsday meal includes Popcorn Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks, tacos, curly fries, a drink, and themed packaging.
- Fans also get three sauces with the Avengers: Doomsday box: mystery Assemble Sauce, Mutant Marinara, and ranch.
- Each Avengers: Doomsday Dipping Box includes one of eight blind-bagged magnets that connect into a larger image.
Marvel fans are getting another reason to assemble ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, as Jack in the Box is teaming up with Marvel Studios for a limited-time food and collectibles promotion. Arriving November 5, 2026, the new Doomsday Dipping Box combines returning fan-favorite snacks with themed sauces and eight special-edition collectible magnets inspired by the upcoming Marvel film. The centerpiece of the promotion is the new Doomsday Menu, which includes the new Dipping Box, featuring Popcorn Chicken, two Mozzarella Sticks, two of Jack's famous tacos, seasoned curly fries, and a drink. The meal also features three dipping sauces: the new mystery Assemble Sauce, returning Mutant Marinara, and Fantastic Buttermilk Ranch.
Collectors will want to keep an eye out for the eight blind-bagged magnets included as well. Each magnet connects with the others like a puzzle, encouraging fans to collect the complete set and assemble the full display. This set will consist of X-Men's Cyclops and Gambit, along with Fantastic Four's Invisible Woman and The Thing. Jack in the Box has also included The Avengers Captain America (Sam Wilson), Thor, Doctor Doom, and a Jack in the Box-themed magnet. Be sure to head to your local Jack in the Box on November 5, and Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive in theaters December 18, 2026. Until then, fans can start assembling their own collection one magnet at a time.
Jack in the Box Debuts Avengers: Doomsday Dipping Box
"Beginning November 5, fans can get their hands on the all-new Doomsday Dipping Box, packed with craveable bites, three themed dipping sauces and custom Avengers: Doomsday packaging. And because no Avengers mission is complete without assembling the team, Jack is also dropping eight special-edition collectible magnets that connect to form one larger image!"
Here's what's assembling at Jack in the Box:
- The Doomsday Dipping Box: A lineup of Popcorn Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks, Jack's famous tacos, seasoned curly fries and a drink, all served in custom Avengers: Doomsday packaging.
- Three Superpowered Sauces: Meet the all-new mystery Assemble Sauce, alongside Mutant Marinara and Fantastic Buttermilk Ranch.
- Eight Collectible Magnets: Each Doomsday Dipping Box comes with one surprise, blind-bagged magnet inspired by Avengers: Doomsday. Collect all eight puzzle-piece magnets to assemble the full image!