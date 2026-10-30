Jack in the Box Announces New Avengers: Doomsday Collaboration

Marvel fans are getting another reason to assemble ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, as Jack in the Box is teaming up with Marvel Studios for a limited-time food and collectibles promotion. Arriving November 5, 2026, the new Doomsday Dipping Box combines returning fan-favorite snacks with themed sauces and eight special-edition collectible magnets inspired by the upcoming Marvel film. The centerpiece of the promotion is the new Doomsday Menu, which includes the new Dipping Box, featuring Popcorn Chicken, two Mozzarella Sticks, two of Jack's famous tacos, seasoned curly fries, and a drink. The meal also features three dipping sauces: the new mystery Assemble Sauce, returning Mutant Marinara, and Fantastic Buttermilk Ranch.

Collectors will want to keep an eye out for the eight blind-bagged magnets included as well. Each magnet connects with the others like a puzzle, encouraging fans to collect the complete set and assemble the full display. This set will consist of X-Men's Cyclops and Gambit, along with Fantastic Four's Invisible Woman and The Thing. Jack in the Box has also included The Avengers Captain America (Sam Wilson), Thor, Doctor Doom, and a Jack in the Box-themed magnet. Be sure to head to your local Jack in the Box on November 5, and Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive in theaters December 18, 2026. Until then, fans can start assembling their own collection one magnet at a time.