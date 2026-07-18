Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: jada toys, street fighter

Jada Toys Debuts Exclusive Ultra Street Fighter II Versus Twin Pack

New Walmart Collector Con Exclusives are here including the new Jada Toys Ultra Street Fighter II Versus Twin Pack

Article Summary Jada Toys unveils a Walmart Collector Con exclusive Ultra Street Fighter II Versus Twin Pack with Guile and M. Bison.

The Street Fighter 2-pack features Player 2 colorways, with Guile in red and M. Bison in blue collector looks.

Each 6-inch Street Fighter figure includes alternate heads, interchangeable hands, and signature effect accessories.

Guile vs. M. Bison retails for $50 and drops July 24 at 10 AM EST through the Walmart Collector Con event online.

Collector Con 2026 is almost here, and with it comes a wave of brand-new exclusives. Jada Toys has revealed a new Ultra Street Fighter II Versus Twin Pack, which will be available during the online event. The special set includes two iconic Street Fighter characters: Guile in his Player 2 red outfit and M. Bison in his Player 2 blue outfit. Both figures will come with alternate head sculpts and an extra pair of interchangeable hands.

Like many of Jada Toys' Street Fighter figures, this set will also include unique effect pieces, allowing collectors to recreate signature abilities such as Sonic Boom and Psycho Power. Standing at 6 inches tall, both Guile and Bison feature impressive detailing and will make a great addition to any growing Street Fighter collection. The Guile versus Bison Player Two Collector's Edition set will retail for $50 and is scheduled to release on Friday, July 24, at 10 AM EST through the Walmart Collector Con website. Be on the lookout for more Walmart Collector Con 2026 exclusives dropping like Power Rangers Gold Zeo Ranger from Playmates, Marvel Legends Doctor Doom from Hasbro, and more.

Ultra Street Fighter II Versus Twin Pack Exclusive

"Two legendary warriors. One unforgettable showdown. The Ultra Street Fighter II Versus Twin Pack from Jada Toys brings together Guile (Player 2 Red) and M. Bison (Player 2 Blue) in an exclusive collector set inspired by one of Street Fighter's greatest rivalries. Featuring premium articulation, screen-accurate sculpting, and exclusive Player 2 colorways, this twin pack is loaded with accessories to recreate their most iconic battles."

"Guile comes equipped with an alternate head sculpt, interchangeable hands, his signature comb, and a Sonic Boom effect with stand. M. Bison includes an alternate head sculpt, interchangeable hands, an effect piece, wired cape, and swappable shoulder piece, giving collectors everything needed to display the ruthless leader of Shadaloo in commanding fashion."

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