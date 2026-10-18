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Jada Toys Reveals Exclusive Player 2 Ultra Street Fighter II Vega

Jada Toys unveils an Entertainment Earth-exclusive Player 2 variant of Vega for the 1:12-scale Ultra Street Fighter II action figure line.

Article Summary Jada Toys unveils an Entertainment Earth exclusive Street Fighter II Vega Player 2 figure in 1:12 scale.

The Street Fighter Vega figure features his green, yellow, and gray Player 2 video game color scheme.

Accessories include masked and unmasked heads, swappable hands, detachable claw, mask, and claw effect.

Street Fighter collectors can pre-order Vega now for $32.99, with the exclusive figure set for February 2027.

The legendary video game Street Fighter is finally coming to life once again as a brand-new live-action film hits theaters. The film focuses on legendary characters like Ryu and Ken, but it will also showcase a nice variety of iconic characters from the hit Capcom fighting game. One of them is Vega, a widely popular character who showcases Spanish flair and style and is a master of the claw. Jada Toys has now unveiled a brand-new Entertainment Earth-exclusive Player 2 variant of Vega for its ongoing and popular 1:12-scale Street Fighter II action figure line.

Vega will feature an updated green, yellow, and gray deco, capturing his iconic Player 2 look straight from the video game. A nice variety of accessories is included, such as swappable hands, a secondary claw, a claw effect, and a swappable masked head sculpt. Pre-orders are already live on Entertainment Earth for $32.99, with an expected February 2027 release date.

Ultra Street Fighter II Vega Player 2 – Entertainment Earth

"Step into the arena with the Ultra Street Fighter II Vega 1:12 Scale Action Figure by Jada Toys! Known for his unmatched agility, ruthless precision, and striking good looks, Vega brings his unique blend of Spanish flair and ninja technique to life in this beautifully crafted collectible. A member of Shadaloo and master of the claw, Vega is ready to leap into battle with style and speed."

"Vega Player 2 includes interchangeable masked and unmasked heads, 2x pairs of hands, a removable mask, a detachable claw, and a dynamic claw effect piece. Pose Vega in his most iconic attacks, including Flying Barcelona Attack, Sky High Claw, and Rolling Crystal Flash. Packaged in premium arcade-inspired packaging, this figure is the perfect addition to your Street Fighter collection. Exclusively at Entertainment Earth."

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