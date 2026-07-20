Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: jada toys, scooby doo

Jada Toys Unleashes Spooky Space Kook with New Scooby-Doo Figure

Jada Toys continues to expand its Scooby-Doo 1:12 scale action figure lineup, adding the Spooky Space Kook and more mysteries to solve

Article Summary Jada Toys expands its Scooby-Doo 1:12 action figure line with the iconic Spooky Space Kook from Where Are You!

The classic Scooby-Doo villain is recreated with detailed sculpting, animation-accurate paint, and premium articulation.

Spooky Space Kook includes interchangeable heads, extra hands, and an unmasked Henry Bascomb sculpt for display.

Scooby-Doo collectors can pre-order Spooky Space Kook now for $29.99 ahead of the figure’s November 2026 release.

Jada Toys continues to expand its Scooby-Doo 1:12 scale action figure lineup with the arrival of two more iconic villains from the classic animated series. Wave 2 will introduce the legendary Space Kook, one of the most memorable ghosts from Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! Originally appearing in the episode "Spooky Space Kook," this mysterious phantom terrified the gang with its glowing skull face, eerie laugh, and unforgettable alien-inspired design.

Now, Jada Toys is bringing the Space Kook to life with a highly detailed collectible figure that captures the character's classic animated appearance. Featuring impressive sculpting, detailed paint applications, and a great range of articulation, this release allows fans to recreate one of the most famous mysteries from the original series. The figure will include a variety of accessories, such as a light-up head, swappable hands, and an unmasked Henry Bascomb sculpt. Pre-orders for Jada Toys new Scooby-Doo Space Kook figure are already live for $29.99, and the figure is expected to release in November 2026.

Scooby-Doo – Spooky Space Kook 1/12 Scale Action Figure

"I'll haunt the skies forever!" Bring interstellar chills to your collection with the Scooby-Doo 1:12 Scale Spooky Space Kook Action Figure by Jada Toys! One of the most memorable villains from the classic series, the Spooky Space Kook terrorizes Mystery Inc. with his eerie spaceship antics and glowing, ghostly presence."

"Expertly designed in 1:12 scale, this figure captures the kooky yet terrifying details of the space-suited phantom with his iconic glowing eyes. With premium articulation, you can pose him in dynamic, spooky stances for chase scenes and cosmic encounters. This set also includes interchangeable heads, including a head sculpt of Henry Bascomb, and additional hands for display versatility, letting you recreate both the villain and his unmasked identity."

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