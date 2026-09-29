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Jango Fett Takes On His Next Bounty with New Star Wars 1/10 Statue

Clear off some shelf space as a new wave of 1/10 Art Scale Statues from Iron Studios is on the way including a new Star Wars statue

Article Summary Iron Studios revisits Star Wars: Attack of the Clones with a new 1/10 Art Scale Jango Fett statue from Geonosis.

The 8.4-inch Star Wars collectible shows Jango Fett in silver-and-blue Mandalorian armor on a detailed arena base.

Attack of the Clones fans get battle-ready details, including dual blasters, a jetpack, and a broken battle droid.

Jango Fett’s new Star Wars statue is priced at $199.99, with pre-orders live now and a Q3 2027 release window.

Iron Studios is returning to the events of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones with a brand-new 1/10 Art Scale statue. The infamous bounty hunter Jango Fett was introduced in Episode II and was the man hired to assassinate Senator Amidala. During his investigation, Obi-Wan Kenobi discovers Jango Fett on the planet of Kamino and learns that he is the genetic template for the growing clone trooper army. Jango is also the father and genetic template of the legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett, expanding the character's connection to the growing Star Wars mythos.

Iron Studios now returns to Geonosis with a brand-new 8.4-inch-tall statue that beautifully captures the bounty hunter Jango Fett in all of his glory. This bounty hunter is beautifully depicted in his signature silver-and-blue Mandalorian armor and is displayed on a Geonosis arena base. A broken battle droid is sculpted at his feet, while the statue is packed with an array of impressive details and hand-painted colors that will make it stand out in any Star Wars collection. Jango Fett is set to arrive in Q3 2027, with pre-orders already live for $199.99.

Jango Fett – Star Wars – Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios

"Regarded as the most formidable bounty hunter in the galaxy during the final years of the Galactic Republic, Jango Fett was a master of combat, marksmanship, and aerial warfare. Clad in customized Mandalorian armor and wielding dual WESTAR-34 blaster pistols, Jango's lethal skillset was so legendary that the Sith Lord Count Dooku chose him as the genetic template for the Grand Army of the Republic's clone soldiers."

"In exchange for his DNA, Jango requested only one thing: an unaltered clone to raise as his own son, Boba Fett. Capturing the rugged armor and tactical prowess of the legendary mercenary, this 1/10 Art Scale statue showcases Jango Fett in a dynamic battle stance. From his iconic silver and blue Mandalorian helmet and rocket jetpack to the intricate weathering on his gear, every detail has been faithfully sculpted to honor his pivotal role in Star Wars lore."

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