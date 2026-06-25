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Jason Goes To Hell with NECA's New Friday the 13th Action Figure

NECA is back with a new 7" scale Jason figure inspired by Friday the 13th: The Game and the Part 9 look from Jason Goes to Hell.

Things are about to get creepy as NECA dives deeper into the Friday the 13th franchise with its latest horror action figure release. A brand-new 7" scale figure is on the way, inspired by Friday the 13th: The Game and drawing on the iconic look seen in Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, the ninth installment in the legendary slasher series. Jason Goes to Hell took the franchise in a darker, more supernatural direction. After Jason Voorhees is killed by the FBI, his evil spirit survives, transferring from person to person in a possession-style curse reminiscent of The Evil Dead. This twist added a new layer of horror to Jason's mythos, transforming him from an unstoppable killer into a demonic force that can never truly be contained.

The curse of Jason comes to collectors in a gruesome new figure that captures his terrifying, decayed appearance. The figure includes an axe accessory along with multiple weapon options, and features a highly detailed sculpt with a torn shirt, damaged pants, and two haunting head sculpts that reflect the film's eerie tone. NECA continues to expand its Friday the 13th lineup by spotlighting fan-favorite versions of the iconic slasher, including designs inspired by the now-canceled video game. Pre-orders are available now for $29.99 through the NECA Store, with release expected at retailers in late 2026.

Friday the 13th: The Game – Part 9 Jason 7″ Figure

"From the hit Friday the 13th: The Game comes a new Jason Voorhees figure from NECA! This Part 9 Jason figure captures one of the most grotesque versions of the iconic slasher ever seen. This fully articulated 7-inch scale action figure includes interchangeable heads, hands, and axe accessory and comes in collector-friendly window box packaging. A must-have addition to your Jason collection!"

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