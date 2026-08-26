Posted in: Collectibles, Pop Culture | Tagged: Jason Universe, Pabst Blue Ribbon

Jason Universe Takes a Stab at Pabst Blue Ribbon with New Collab

Jason Universe is back with a new collaboration this Fall as the team-up with Pabst Blue Ribbon brings a bloody twist to Camp Crystal Lake

Article Summary Jason Universe and Pabst Blue Ribbon unite for a Halloween collab with limited-edition wearable Jason mask 12-packs.

The Jason Universe x PBR collection includes apparel, glassware, bobbleheads, tap handles, stickers, and koozies.

Fans can find Jason Universe events from September to November, including NYCC nightlife takeovers and Fest 24 swag.

Nationwide Crystal Lake watch parties and exclusive merch help build hype for the new Jason Universe this fall.

This Halloween season, Pabst Blue Ribbon and Jason Voorhees are teaming up for a seriously fun horror crossover that puts a bloody twist on classic beer culture. The limited-edition PBR x Jason collaboration transforms ordinary 12-pack packaging into something much more useful: a wearable Jason Voorhees hockey mask! The collection also includes plenty of collectible merchandise for horror fans, including Jason-themed apparel, glassware, bobbleheads, tap handles, stickers, and koozies.

Whether you're heading to a Halloween party or just looking to show off your love of the Friday the 13th franchise, PBR is giving fans plenty of ways to represent Jason. The promotion runs from September through Friday, November 13, with events and activations happening across the country. Fans can catch PBR x Jason nightlife events around New York Comic Con, find Jason-themed merchandise at venues during The Fest 24, and join Crystal Lake-themed watch parties featuring horror creators and exclusive merchandise. Be sure to check out below for a full list of events for this new PBR x Jason Universe collab. Please drink responsibly.

Pabst Blue Ribbon x Jason Universe: Prepare for Halloween

"Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR) and Horror Inc announced an autumn collaboration designed to bring an immersive slasher experience to partygoers across America this fall. Built to celebrate two pop-culture giants and their devoted subcultures, the partnership unleashes a limited-edition run of wearable Jason Voorhees-themed packaging and premium merchandise, including apparel, glassware, bobbleheads, tap handles, tackers and koozies. The release blends classic beer culture with deep franchise affinity leading into Halloween as well as Peacock and A24's highly anticipated "Crystal Lake" series."

"Beginning September through Friday, November 13, the promotion will engage consumers across the country through a mix of experiential, retail, and digital touchpoints:

New York Comic Con (Oct 8–11): PBR x Jason Universe nightlife takeovers will host fans at local venues surrounding NYCC.

The Fest 24 (Oct 23 – 25): The collaboration brings Jason-themed PBR swag to key downtown venues and partner bars throughout the multi-day indie music festival.

Nationwide Watch Parties: On October 15, PBR x Jason Universe will partner with top-tier horror creators to host Crystal Lake-themed watch parties, backed by capsule merchandise, including collectible popcorn buckets.

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