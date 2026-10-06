Posted in: Collectibles, Jakks Pacific | Tagged: Jakks Pacific, jason voohees

Jason Voorhees Slays with JAKKS Pacific's New Doll Haus of Dread Line

Celebrate the legend of Jason Voorhees with the Doll Haus of Dread collector doll, combining classic Friday the 13th horror and style

Article Summary JAKKS Pacific launches Doll Haus of Dread with Jason Voorhees, turning the Friday the 13th icon into a fashion doll.

The 11-inch Jason Voorhees collectible features a Camp Crystal Lake look, blood-stained outfit, hockey mask, and purse.

Doll Haus of Dread takes aim at horror collectors with a stylish slasher line that echoes Monster High Skullector appeal.

Jason Voorhees joins Walmart Collector Con on Oct. 9 at 10 AM EST, with the horror fashion doll priced at $39.97.

JAKKS Pacific isn't just changing up the horror game with Doll Haus of Dread; it may be coming for a piece of the collector-doll territory that Mattel has carved out with Monster High Skullector. For years, Skullector has turned horror movie favorites into elaborate, fashion-forward collectibles, bringing characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Chucky, Halloween, Us, and other genre favorites into the Monster High universe. Now JAKKS is taking a similar idea in a different direction, going straight to some of horror's most recognizable slasher icons. Jason Voorhees is an obvious place to help kick things off.

The Friday the 13th killer has been a fixture of horror culture since 1980, and Doll Haus of Dread transformed the familiar Camp Crystal Lake look into an 11-inch fashion-doll design. Coming in at 11 inches tall, Jason has been reimagined in doll format wearing a Camp Crystal Lake shirt, a blood-stained outfit, and a signature hockey mask. This deadly lady comes with a stylized machete purse and is definitely ready to slay your collection. The new Doll Haus of Dread Jason Voorhees doll is set to release at the Walmart Collector Con on Oct. 9, at 10 AM EST for $39.97.

Doll Haus of Dread – Jason Voorhees

"Doll Haus of Dread™ pays homage to the world's most spine-tingling horror films. Created especially for devoted fright fans, these collectible fashion dolls reimagine the most terrifying and unforgettable characters of modern horror classics. Jason, the silent and unyielding slasher from the Friday the 13th franchise, and the legend of Camp Crystal Lake inspire a doll that slays."

"Her look begins with long, wavy brown hair and striking makeup that hints at the darkness beneath the mask. She wears a forest green cropped jacket embellished with iconic camp badges, including a machete, decapitation, an axe, and Camp Crystal Lake. Underneath, a yellow crop top features a bold Camp Crystal Lake logo accompanied by weathered utility pants with a rugged, battle-worn edge. Muddy brown boots, a machete-inspired clutch purse, and a signature hockey mask headpiece complete the slasher-fan look."

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